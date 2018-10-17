Sparks flew Wednesday night as Democrat Jared Polis and Republican Walker Stapleton, the major-party candidates vying to be Colorado governor, met for an hourlong, televised debate in Fort Collins.
Stapleton sought to brand Polis as a free-spending liberal determined to drive Colorado “off a cliff” in an effort to keep a slew of campaign promises. Polis rebuffed his rival, saying he plans to move aggressively to lower health care costs and harness innovations to move toward an all-renewable energy future.
The candidates didn’t plow much new policy ground during the fast-paced debate — the sixth time they’ve met this month — but left little doubt voters will have a clear choice, disagreeing about nearly everything except their love of cooking and kombucha, a trendy fermented beverage.
The debate, which took place on the Colorado State University campus, was sponsored by 9News and The Coloradoan newspaper of Fort Collins.
Stapleton said he would make Medicaid in Colorado more efficient and sustaining by working with health care providers, community health care centers and other government agencies involved in expanding the program to cover more residents.
He said that when the federal government pulls back its funding — it now pays 90 percent — states are going to have to figure out how to pay for coverage and care. “I will do so without a fake promise and no way to pay for it.”
Polis said he can’t promise universal coverage instantly when he becomes governor, but he can cover more people by making the system more efficient. “Of course our goal is to cover more people, not less people — and reduced cost is the only possible way to do it.”
Asked about two divisive members of their respective parties, Polis and Stapleton deflected.
Polis said he shares many, but not all, of the policy positions taken by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who calls himself a “Democratic Socialist” and will campaign for Polis in Colorado next week.
“I believe in the power of the free market,” Polis said. “I’m a capitalist. I’ve started several companies, and I’m proud to have created hundreds of jobs.”
“(Sanders) is an idealist, and I think people admire that in him,” Polis said. “I have to operate as a pragmatist.”
Stapleton told 9News anchor Kyle Clark that remarks disparaging women, immigrants, minorities and others made by President Donald Trump — who endorsed Stapleton last week — don’t have any bearing on the race.
“President Trump’s personality has nothing to do with who will be Colorado’s next governor,” Stapleton replied. “And what I have supported is policies that will benefit Colorado.”