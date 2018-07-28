With two prominent candidates running for governor — Democrat Jared Polis and Republican Walker Stapleton — Colorado is about to turn into an electoral battlefield. This is the time, at the start of this three-month political conflict ending on Election Day, Nov. 6, to walk around the electoral battlefield, surveying the strong and weak locations of the contesting political parties.
The Democratic fortress. Denver and Boulder are the two obvious centers of Democratic voting strength in Colorado. Legions of Democrats in these two counties will produce a 3-to-1 massive vote for Polis. There will be a mini-battle in Denver as Democratic activists work hard to prevent even minor voter shifts to the Republicans in Colorado’s capital city (it has happened).
The twin forts of the Republicans. But the Republicans have strongpoints of their own to directly counter the Denver-Boulder Democratic Fortress. One fort is a combination of El Paso County (county seat: Colorado Springs) and Douglas County (Castle Rock). These two adjoining counties, located to the south of Denver, are the largest single encampment of Republicans in the state. And they will be getting reinforcements from a second fort — Weld County (Greeley) northeast of Denver.
These three counties are the most populated and strongest Republican counties. Collectively, they are a match for the Democrats’ Denver-Boulder fortress. Stapleton and the Republicans will be harvesting every voter they can find in El Paso, Douglas, and Weld counties — and they will predictably get nearly two-thirds of the votes in these GOP-friendly regions.
The Democrats’ ski country mountain divisions. The skiing counties on the Western Slope are supportive of Democratic candidates. Routt County (Steamboat Springs), Summit County (Breckenridge), Eagle County (Vail), Pitkin County (Aspen), Gunnison County (Crested Butte), and San Miguel County (Telluride) are the key Democratic battalions here. None of these ski counties are populous, yet taken together they make a solid contribution to the Democratic Party’s statewide effort. The well-educated and well-to-do people who live year-round in the ski counties, along with the youthful resort workers, have shown a decided preference in recent years to side with the Democrats.
The Democrats’ fading southern outpost. In addition to the ski counties, the Democrats have had a small number of counties near the border with New Mexico that have a heritage of voting for Democrats. These counties are low in population, but taken together they have tipping point leverage for the Democrats and could make the difference in a close statewide election. These counties, which have significant numbers of Hispanic voters, have weakened in their loyalty to the Democratic Party in recent years. They are Alamosa (Alamosa), Conejos (Conejos), Costilla (San Luis), and Saguache (Saguache) counties.
The Republicans’ prairie grass and pine forest divisions. The most decentralized and spread out forces in the Colorado political skirmishes are in the rural counties of Colorado both east and west of the heavily populated Front Range. From Logan County (Sterling) in northeast Colorado to Baca County (Springfield) in the southeast to Montezuma County (Cortez) in the southwest and Moffat County (Craig) in the northwest — and many counties in between — the Republicans have solid support in 34 low-population counties. The most populous of these counties is Mesa County (Grand Junction). These counties produce outsized majorities for the Republicans on Election Day. There are more votes out on the eastern plains of Colorado and in the forested mountains of the non-skiing Western Slope than one might suspect. The Republicans should not neglect them.
The battleground counties. Exactly as there are battleground states in national elections, there are battleground counties in Colorado — counties where either party can win the vote and the winner of the election is likely determined. Pueblo County (Pueblo), once considered strongly Democratic, is now a battleground county. Larimer County (Fort Collins), previously a Republican-leaning county, occasionally shifts from one side to the other.
But the three biggest battleground counties in Colorado are all in the Denver metropolitan area. Jefferson County (Golden), Arapahoe County (Littleton), and Adams County (Brighton) have large populations that can swing from one party to the other. They are similar to the No Man’s Land between the opposing military armies of World War I. They are squeezed between the Democratic Denver-Boulder fortress on the one hand and the Republican powerhouses of El Paso, Douglas, and Weld counties on the other. Both parties will contest fiercely for Jefferson, Arapahoe, and Adams counties.
That’s a brief look at Colorado’s geopolitical landscape in 2018. Keep in mind, however, that Republican, Democratic, and unaffiliated voters live in every county. There are Republicans such as Neil Gorsuch, recently appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, who came from heavily Democratic Boulder County. And there are Democrats like former Lt. Gov. Joe Garcia, who resided in strongly Republican El Paso County. But Colorado’s political parties have their strongholds and weak points, and astute political observers should be aware of them.
Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy are political scientists at Colorado College.