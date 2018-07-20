A swing voter is a voter campaign strategists covet, especially in closely contested elections. These are the voters who can potentially go to either of the two major party candidates for office.
In 2014, there were two close statewide elections in Colorado in which more than 2 million people voted. Incumbent Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper won one of those races, defeating former U.S. Rep. Bob Beauprez, a Republican, by 68,238 votes. In the other, incumbent Democrat Mark Udall lost his seat to in the U.S. Senate to U.S. Rep. Cory Gardner, a Republican, by 39,688 votes.
About 19,000 more voters voted in the governor’s race than in the U.S. Senate election. Still, a significant number of Coloradans split their ballots between the two parties. The result was the Democrats retained the governorship yet lost the U.S. Senate seat to the Republican challenger.
Who are the swing voters? They are harder to describe than you would think, in part because they vary from election to election. It is safe, however, to describe Colorado swing voters as mainly unaffiliated voters who are not especially pleased with the two major parties. They are likely moderate in their political philosophy and skeptical about politicians. It is believed they make up their minds on whom to vote far later in the campaign than traditional party voters do.
Swing voters experience “cross-pressure.” Their religious views against abortion may attract them to a Republican candidate, but at the same time they might like the character and experience of the Democratic candidate. Or their union membership pulls them one way, but their passion for hunting leads them to support strong Second Amendment advocates.
Here in Colorado the party primaries are over and the nominees for governor are decided — U.S. Rep. Jared Polis for the Democrats and state Treasurer Walker Stapleton for the Republicans. With Election Day a little more than three months away on November 6, (and ballots being mailed out two to three weeks earlier), this is the time when campaign managers examine swing voters in an effort to figure out how to contact them and earn their votes.
Polis and Stapleton have two major challenges over the next three months. They must unite and inspire high turnouts from their partisan base and, secondly, court and convert the swing voters (leaners, floaters, and potential defectors from the opposition party).
Do certain counties in Colorado have more swing voters than others? We looked at the 2014 election, and some of the results were surprising.
Start with Denver, the state capital. It is regarded as one of the state’s Democratic strongholds. But Denver had more swing voters in 2014 than any other county in the state. Our study calculated that as many as 15,000 Denver voters who voted for Hickenlooper for governor swung to Gardner for U.S. Senate. Gardner can thank Denver for about 15 percent of the swing voters that won him the election.
This is a warning to Republican candidates for statewide office not to write off Denver from their campaigns just because Denver votes so strongly Democratic.
Our interest here is the marginal swing that occurred in 2014 in Colorado’s 64 counties. Our calculation of the county marginal metric is arrived at by combining Hickenlooper’s vote advantage over fellow Democrat Udall, and Gardner’s vote advantage over fellow Republican Beauprez.
In rounded numbers, Hickenlooper succeeded in attracting about 9,000 more votes than Udall in Denver County. Cory Gardner bested his fellow Republican Beauprez by around 6,000 votes. That makes for a spread or swing of about 15,000 votes in Denver in that election.
The two next biggest counties with swing votes were not a surprise. Jefferson and Arapahoe counties, the western and southern suburbs of Denver, have long been regarded as populous counties that swing readily from one political party to the other. Jefferson County came in just below Denver with about 14,900 swing voters in 2014. Arapahoe County was close behind Jefferson with about 14,600.
Incidentally, both Jefferson and Arapahoe counties, along with Denver, voted for the loser in the U.S. Senate race – Udall. This illustrates the non-obvious fact that who wins a particular county is not as important as how the swing vote is shifting in that county.
Somewhat surprising was Douglas County, a southern suburb of Denver with Castle Rock as its county seat. It is one of the strongest Republican counties in the state, and we thought there would be little swing voting there. That was not the case. The Douglas County swing vote from Democratic to Republican in the two races was nearly 12,000, the fourth highest county swing-vote in the state.
Another surprise was Mesa County (Grand Junction) on the Western Slope. It ranked fifth on the swing-vote list at about 8,500. That is a lot of swing voters for a county with a relatively small population.
Now look at the other extreme — populous counties with low numbers of swing voters. Denver metro’s Boulder County, with its legendary support for Democrats, shifted barely at all. Its swing number was about 1,000. Another populous county, Adams County, the north and northeastern suburbs of Denver, clocked in with about 3,700 swing votes. Pueblo County on the southern Front Range had only 2,500 swing voters.
The Colorado Springs metropolitan area also was a low scorer on swing voting. El Paso County had only about 6,000 swing votes, a low number in view of it being one of the two most populous counties in Colorado. Teller County (Cripple Creek), with only about 50 swing votes, was near the bottom of the list.
Based on ours and related studies, we estimate there are at least 100,000 to 150,000 potential swing voters among the likely 2 million Coloradans who will vote this November.
Seeking to identify and get swing voters to turn out and vote for your candidate is an exacting challenge, especially for underfunded candidates who need to make every dollar count.
Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy are political scientists at Colorado College.