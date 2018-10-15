The November election is less than a month away, and if you're an active and registered voter, you should be receiving your ballot in the mail this week.
The Gazette Voters Guide is here to help.
The Gazette and Colorado Politics have teamed up to create a comprehensive guide to help Colorado voters learn more about the candidates, ballot issues and voting process for this year's midterm election.
Learn more about what's at stake in the election, read candidate profiles, get a rundown of the statewide and county issues you'll be seeing on your ballot and find useful resources, including a link to the "Blue Book," district maps and more.
Another resource to help you make the most informed decision this November: full coverage from Saturday night's State Debate.
If you missed it: The Gazette, Colorado Politics and KOAA News5 hosted candidates for governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state treasurer. Those who attended or tuned in got to see the candidates express their views on a live stage at the Penrose House in Colorado Springs.
You can find complete coverage of the debate, including the full live recording, highlights, stories and video profiles of the candidates here.
