For more than 100 years, El Paso County and the city of Colorado Springs have created a large system to track, feed, house and outfit the homeless, as well as help people find jobs, attend to their medical and mental health problems, get sober and work toward a self-sustaining life.

Mayor John Suthers refers to today’s complicated network as the “industrial homeless complex.”

Under his eight-year regime that’s ending with a May 16 runoff election, Suthers has incorporated a “kind of tough love” method of managing the homeless population, the visible presence of whom has been a top complaint of residents for years.

“Having talked to a lot of mayors, I think it’s the only approach to take — encourage people to seek shelter, here are the services available, here’s substance abuse treatment, here’s how to move into transitional and permanent supportive housing,” Suthers said in a recent Gazette story. “We want to help anybody who wants help in terms of shelter and services.”

The model works, Suthers said, since Colorado Springs has reduced its population of chronically homeless people, those who live on the streets for extended time, by nearly half over the past five years.

Concurrently, in 2018, Suthers set a five-year plan to add an average of 1,000 affordable housing units each year through construction, preservation or creation of more housing opportunities.

That number has been realized, city officials say, with the five-year plan ending this year.

The direction moving forward will depend on what the new mayor — who will either be former county commissioner and current City Councilor Wayne Williams or the city’s former small business development administrator Yemi Mobolade — wants.

Here's a look at their views on homelessness in Colorado Springs.

Wayne Williams, Colorado Springs city councilman:

What is your view on the issue of homelessness in Colorado Springs?

Colorado Springs is one of the few large cities in America where the number of unhoused have been reduced.

We must compassionately address the root causes of homelessness by working with nonprofit partners like Springs Rescue Mission, Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army to provide assistance, education and treatment options for those experiencing drug addiction and/or mental illness. Likewise, I support public-private partnerships that provide job training and opportunities for our residents.

If elected mayor, how would you address homelessness going forward?

For our community’s health and safety, we must strongly enforce the city ordinances that I’ve supported and worked to expand, including the no sit/lie ordinance that prohibits blocking public rights-of-way and building entrances.

I favor expanding the area protected by this ordinance and the resources necessary to do so.

I also will enforce our ordinances banning camping on, and potentially contaminating, our public spaces and waterways. We worked to ensure our ability to enforce these rules by having sufficient shelter beds available.

Yemi Mobolade, former small business administrator for the city, small business owner:

What is your view on the issue of homelessness in Colorado Springs?

As a downtown business owner and as someone who has served on the board of directors for Springs Rescue Mission, I have seen firsthand many of the issues related to homelessness in Colorado Springs.

As mayor, I will work to find the balance between meeting the public safety needs of our citizens and caring for our residents experiencing homelessness. Therefore, my plan includes increasing partnerships with local providers that focus on mental health care, as well as increasing the number of supportive housing case management services available in our community. In addition, I will increase street outreach to address homeless camps through cost-effective, innovative city service personnel who are trained to work with homeless individuals and provide them with assistance, and will continue to enforce existing ordinances to ensure our trails, waterways and downtown streets are safe.

If elected mayor, how would you address homelessness going forward?

1. Boost partnerships with local providers to increase services and access to shelter for homeless neighbors and families, especially with organizations focused on mental health care.

2. Employ additional homeless outreach team officers to address homeless camps. These officers are specially trained to compassionately serve our homeless neighbors by providing information and referrals for food, shelter, housing and other services.

3. Expand the Colorado Springs Fire Department's innovative non-emergency services, such as the homeless outreach program and crisis response teams into the city’s general fund.

4. Increase permanent supportive housing options through local partnerships, including Homeward Pikes Peak, Springs Rescue Mission, The Place and other local providers. Supportive housing combines housing with case management and supportive services, and is an established solution to make homelessness nonrecurring.