Downtown Colorado Springs will be alive with pomp and circumstance Tuesday morning, when Yemi Mobolade takes the oath of office as the 42nd mayor of Colorado Springs.

A public ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. on the south side of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.

If there is inclement weather, the ceremony will move to the City Auditorium at 221 E. Kiowa St.

The event is free and open to the public, and will be streamed live on the city's Facebook page @CityofCOS.

Some accessible seating will be available but seating at the event overall may be limited, officials said in a news release on Monday.

Vermijo Street between Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue will be closed from 8-11 a.m. Tuesday for the event.

Those who want to attend in person should use alternate driving routes. Street parking in the immediate vicinity will be limited, officials said.

Last week, Mobolade unveiled his "blueprint" plan for his first 100 days in office, guided by three top priorities. They include building support with other government officials, engaging the community and building public confidence, and addressing pressing issues like public safety, infrastructure, the housing crisis and the city's economic well-being.

"My commitment is to ensuring that city government is transparent, proactive and accessible," Mobolade said last week.

At the same time, the mayor-elect announced he has hired Jamie Fabos, Colorado Springs Utilities' general manager of public affairs and the city's former chief communications officer, as his chief of staff.