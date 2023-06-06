Yemi Mobolade took the oath of office Tuesday as Colorado Springs’ 42nd mayor in an energetic ceremony during which he called on residents to help bring his vision of a unified city to fruition.

“I call upon every Colorado Springs resident to join me in building a united Colorado Springs,” Mobolade told hundreds of residents, regional and state leaders sprawled across the sun-drenched south lawn of the Pioneers Museum. “… We will transcend the boundaries that divide us and recognize our true strength lies in our unity. We will listen to each other with open hearts, embracing diverse ideas — yes, democracy, and working together to find common ground. We will foster an environment where every voice is heard and collaboration leads to innovative solutions.”

Mobolade, who was elected in the May 16 runoff with a 57.5% majority, lauded the dedication and leadership of past mayors and thanked outgoing Mayor John Suthers for his service. Suthers leaves office after serving eight years in the position.

The new mayor also reiterated promises he made during his campaign to “go to work” on tough issues like public safety, homelessness and the city’s housing crisis, water availability, infrastructure and ensuring the city’s economic prosperity.

His first order of business Tuesday, he told reporters after the ceremony, was to meet with members of his Cabinet to set a common vision and goals.

This is a developing story and will be updated.