Eighteen months ago Yemi Mobolade was a political newcomer who set out to become Colorado Springs' next mayor and break the status quo. On Tuesday night, he was poised to do just that — and was also on his way to making history as the city's first elected Black mayor.

Early returns released by the City Clerk's Office at 7:15 p.m. show Mobolade had 57.5% of the vote, ahead of his opponent Wayne Williams in the race, who had about 42.5%.

"It's a new day in our beloved city. Do you believe that?" Mobolade asked a crowd of about 900 who had gathered to cheer him on at a watch party Tuesday night. "Because I do. ... Colorado Springs will become an inclusive, cultural rich, economically prosperous, safe and vibrant city on a hill that shines brightly."

If unofficial results hold, Mobolade will step into the mayor's office at a critical time, residents and local politicos have said in recent months. He will need to work with the City Council to make key decisions about growth, housing affordability, water availability, public safety, parks, transit and investment in roads and economic development.

Williams is a former Colorado Springs councilman, El Paso County commissioner, El Paso County clerk and recorder and Colorado secretary of state.

Around 7:30 p.m., Williams conceded the race to Mobolade.

Mobolade is Colorado Springs' former Small Business Development administrator, the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC's former vice president of business retention and co-founder of café-style eateries Good Neighbors Meeting House and The Wild Goose Meeting House, as well as business consultant company Niche Coaching and Consulting. Mobolade served as a ministry leader at First Presbyterian Church of Colorado Springs, then later co-founded the nonprofit COSILoveYou and the CityServe Day movement that united more than 100 churches in service to the community.

If early results hold throughout Tuesday night and Mobolade makes local history as the first Black mayor elected by Colorado Springs voters, it's an opportunity he recently said he sees for more inclusivity.

Leon Young served as Colorado Springs' first Black mayor, stepping in as interim mayor in 1997 after former Mayor Bob Isaac retired early and resigned from the seat. Young was first elected to the City Council in 1973 and appointed vice mayor in 1981, a position he served in until 1997. After serving for a short time as mayor, Young continued to serve on the City Council until he died in 2001.

"I'm aware I am a Black leader and that tells a story," Mobolade told a Gazette reporter one recent Friday night ahead of Tuesday's election. "I hope the story it tells is that Colorado Springs is an inclusive city, that it's a new day for our city. ... Young African American kids have said they're excited to see someone who looks like them running for this office. I hope to inspire the next generation of minority leaders to do great things in this city, as well."