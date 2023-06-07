Mayor Yemi Mobolade waves to the crowd after being sworn in as the Colorado Springs' 42nd mayor Tuesday, June 6, 2023, during the Mayoral Swearing-in Ceremony outside the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum in Colorado Springs, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Yemi Mobolade took the oath of office Tuesday as Colorado Springs' 42nd mayor in an energetic ceremony during which he called on residents to help bring his vision of a unified city to fruition.
"It is with great humility and gratitude that I stand before you and accept this responsibility as your elected mayor," Mobolade said to cheers from about a thousand residents, military, regional and state leaders sprawled across the sun-drenched south lawn of the Pioneers Museum after he was officially sworn in.
"As the city's first elected Black and immigrant mayor, I am a living … promise to the American Dream. … I'm deeply honored to have been entrusted with the responsibility to serve your families and help lead this remarkable city."
Mobolade said he wants to build on Colorado Springs' identity as "a melting pot of culture, ideas and dreams" and asked residents to help him reach that goal.
"We will transcend the boundaries that divide us and recognize our true strength lies in our unity. We will listen to each other with open hearts, embracing diverse ideas — yes, democracy, and working together to find common ground. We will foster an environment where every voice is heard and collaboration leads to innovative solutions," he said.
Mobolade, who was elected in the May 16 runoff with a 57.5% majority, lauded the dedication and leadership of past mayors and thanked outgoing Mayor John Suthers for his service.
Suthers leaves office after serving eight years in the position.
In brief remarks, Suthers congratulated Mobolade and thanked city staff and employees as well as his wife, Janet, for their support during his tenure.
Gov. Jared Polis also attended the event, promising in a short speech the state's partnership and support in moving Colorado Springs forward.
In his speech, Mobolade reiterated promises he made during his campaign to "go to work" on tough issues like public safety, homelessness and the city's housing crisis, water availability, infrastructure and ensuring the city's economic prosperity.
Last week, he unveiled a "blueprint" plan he will use to guide initial steps on those fronts during his first 100 days in office. Mobolade said again Tuesday he plans to provide residents an update on his progress during his first State of the City address scheduled for Sept. 14, which will be his 100th day as mayor.
His first order of business Tuesday, he told reporters after the ceremony, was to meet with members of his Cabinet and other department heads to set a common vision and goals.
Veronica and Rick Gallegos, who have lived in Colorado Springs for about 46 years, said they were excited about the energy surrounding Mobolade and believed in his vision to bring the community together.
"I am optimistic that he will be an example to others that we can put politics aside and move forward as a community," Veronica Gallegos said. "His success is going to be the city's success."
Rick Gallegos said he was eager to see how the new mayor addresses homelessness, a topic Mobolade and other candidates often spoke about during their campaigns.
"That's a major concern. I would like to see something done humanely for (homeless people)," he said.
Mobolade offered himself as a "problem-solving mayor" but also as "a symbol of hope, inspiration and opportunity."
The Nigerian-born mayor has never before held public office, is a political independent and the first mayor not affiliated with the Republican Party since Colorado Springs started electing mayors 45 years ago. He is the second Black man in the city's history to hold the office but the first to be elected to it.
"I think today matters for a lot of young Black kids because it tells them that the sky's the limit; that they, too, can step into the arena and lead; and that they, too, have opportunities. That's why this matters," Mobolade told reporters.
In public remarks, he looked toward an optimistic future.
"Greater things are still to be done in this city. Let us carry this hope and this optimism into working for the good of our city," he told the crowd. "… It's time to go to work. Onward and upward."
PHOTOS: Mobolade sworn in as 42nd Colorado Springs Mayor
