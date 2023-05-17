Yemi Mobolade, who was elected Tuesday night as the next mayor of Colorado Springs based on unofficial results from the City Clerk's Office, will inherit opportunity and challenge when he steps into the role June 6.

Mobolade, a political newcomer and an immigrant from Nigeria, collected 57.47% of the 115,886 counted votes as of late Tuesday night. Williams, who had 42.53%, conceded around 7:30 p.m. after the first results were published.

Colorado Springs was ranked No. 9 in U.S. News & World Report's annual Best Places to Live rankings, slipping from No. 2 last year.

Colorado Springs saw more homicides in 2022 than in any year since 1985, FBI data shows, even as pandemic highs were creeping down in other cities.

Fifty-four people were killed in murders and negligent homicides here in 2022.

In an earlier candidate survey with The Gazette, we asked Mobolade:

How do you plan specifically to address concerns about high rates of crime in Colorado Springs and public safety in general, including the shortage of police officers and firefighters?

To address crime and strengthen our public safety, I will improve incident response time by bolstering recruitment and providing a year-round training academy that runs simultaneous police recruit classes (instead of one at a time), since we have a 70-person officer shortage. I will also ensure we are closing the back door to prevent early retirements and to improve retention. l will do this by boosting morale with:

A. Recognition for exemplary performance

B. Leadership development and additional training

C. Encouraging work-life balance.

To prevent crime in our community, I will

A. Partner with policymakers and nonprofit providers focusing on expanding mental health care and substance abuse treatment to the community.

B. Provide economic opportunities through programs like Thrive Network and Transforming Safety project which supports community programs to prevent crime.

C. Increase partnership with crime and violence prevention efforts like Men of Influence, Forge Evolution, and the Police Chief’s Youth Advisory Council.

