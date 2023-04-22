Former El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder endorsed Yemi Mobolade for Colorado Springs mayor Saturday, according to the Mobolade campaign.
“As the past sheriff of El Paso County and as someone who served this community for more than 40 years, I wholeheartedly endorse Yemi Mobolade for mayor,” said Elder. “I have worked side by side with Yemi on projects and panels for several years, and I know his commitment. I know he will work night and day to support our law enforcement and ensure our families and neighborhoods are kept safe. I fully believe he is the right person to lead the great city of Colorado Springs.”
Elder was elected sheriff in 2014 and reelected in 2018. He retired from the office in January after serving the county since 1979.
“As sheriff, I knew that good leadership was about building bridges and being collaborative, taking care of my employees, and building trust with residents through community engagement and transparency,” said Elder.
“Yemi Mobolade has these same leadership qualities, and he will do what is best for the community, not just special interests. He is an experienced leader in this community who time and time again puts the good of this city and its residents above all else, and he will do a tremendous job as the next Mayor.
"I took the time to get to know him and would urge you to do the same. Get to know exactly who Yemi is, don’t take someone's word for it.”
In response, Mobolade said "it is an honor" to have received support from Elder by means of endorsement, citing his widespread respect throughout the city, and his "model leadership qualities" exhibited throughout his career in law enforcement.
“I am proud to have such a broad coalition of support for my campaign, including other former elected Republican officials,” Mobolade said.
Mobolade is set for a second campaign debate against mayoral runoff opponent Wayne Williams on April 30. The runoff will be on May 16.