Mayor John Suthers introduced Yemi Mobolade as the next mayor of Colorado Springs in a cabinet meeting Wednesday morning.

The invitation to join the meeting was a positive surprise to Mobolade, who met with his predecessor one on one earlier that morning, according to Mobolade’s communications director Joe Hollmann.

As the campaign trail ends, Mobolade faces a transitional period ahead of his swearing-in ceremony on June 6.

The city and Suthers have compiled a transition document with an overview of each city department, including goals and opportunities within each.

The mayor-elect also spoke to City Council members on the phone, Hollmann said, who anticipates Mobolade to continue meeting with local leaders in coming weeks as he did on the campaign trail.

Mobolade, a political newcomer and Nigerian immigrant, earned 57.5% of the 124,223 votes cast in Tuesday’s runoff election, according to final unofficial results from the City Clerk's Office, updated Wednesday afternoon. That earned him a decisive victory over opponent Wayne Williams, a familiar face in local and state politics, who won 42.5% of the vote.

Mobolade campaigned for 18 months on bringing the city together, a message he repeated after declaring victory Tuesday night.

“This is our win,” Mobalade told a boisterous crowd of supporters. “We are Colorado Springs. It’s a new day in our beloved city. Do you believe that? Colorado Springs will be become an inclusive, culturally rich, economically prosperous, safe and vibrant city.”