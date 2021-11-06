The election results last Tuesday in Colorado and across the nation probably boil down to 12 words, spoken during the campaign by the former governor of Virginia:
“I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach."
Democrat Terry McAuliffe lost because of those words, swept out by a firestorm of rage from suburban moms and dads who feel like they lost control of their kids’ schooling during the pandemic, including control of decisions on opening or closing, masking or unmasking, and what and how their schools were teaching about race, racism and American history.
School board elections in Colorado and around the country hinged on those worries as education rocketed to the top of voter concerns. Fed-up parents gave Douglas County's school board a new conservative majority and conservative candidates won big throughout El Paso County and Jefferson County, running on a message that parents need to take back schools.
Republican strategists are promising to make greater parental control of schools a central plank of upcoming midterm campaigns as Democrats wring their hands over the loss of their traditional edge on educational issues.
Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he plans to announce a national "Parents' Bill of Rights" in response to last week’s election results.
“If the Virginia results showed us anything, it is that parents are demanding more control and accountability in the classroom,” McCarthy wrote in a election-night letter to his caucus.
Its not clear what will be in this bill, but Colorado has already tried to pass such a document several times, and its proposals might point the way toward future parental rights campaigns here and elsewhere.
The latest incarnation of the Colorado bill, last proposed and defeated in 2020, declares that “The state, any political subdivision of the state, or any other governmental entity or institution shall not infringe upon the fundamental right of a parent to direct the upbringing, education, and health care of his or her minor child.”
Those fundamental rights include the right to:
“Direct the moral or religious training of the minor child.
“Access and review all school records relating to the minor child.
"Make all health care decisions for the minor child."
The bill goes on to order school boards to develop policies to promote the involvement of parents, including a plan to improve parent and teacher cooperation in such areas as homework, attendance and discipline, and a procedure by which a parent can review learning materials used by the school, as well as a mechanism to allow parents to withdraw a child from an activity or class if it has material parents object to.
The bill also calls for an opt-out option for sex education, an opt-out option for any state-required immunizations, and an opt-out on data collection on students or any survey parents find objectionable.
Rep. Ron Pelton, R-Cheyenne Wells, doesn't plan to run the bill again this coming session, but depending on what happens at the federal level, he might run it again in 2023.
Some of the rights enumerated in his bill, it should be clarified, are already guaranteed by law.
Courts already have found that parents have great authority when it comes to deciding how to educate their children.
The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act guarantees parents the right to inspect their child’s educational records at school and to request updates and corrections.
Students can already opt out of sex education classes if their parents request an exemption in writing or petition the principal. But parents do not have the right to opt their children out of diversity and tolerance programs, according to the nonprofit GreatSchools, which provides school information and resources to parents.
The Every Student Succeeds Act allows parents to refuse standardized testing.
Colorado laws forbid public education funds to be spent on religion. However, the First Amendment protects a child’s right to pray at school and talk about their faith at school, as well as the right to organize a religious club, according to GreatSchools. And, of course, a parent can always move a child out of public education into a private or religious school.
Going forward, I think we parents need to be careful what we ask for.
Some of these proposed rules would practically require mom and dad to attend class with their kids. Can you imagine 25 different sets of parents with veto power over what the history teacher can and cannot teach?
Our generation of parents already has been dubbed helicopter parents. Some of these new rights would turn us into A-H64 Apache attack chopper parents equipped with Hellfire missiles, I fear.
It makes sense that reading, writing and arithmetic are reprioritized in our schools, and we leave the rest of the educating as much as possible to parents. A robust conversation between parents and schools about how our schools teach about race is a good thing, and probably long overdue.
But we should also remember that schools have never been directly accountable to parents in this country. They report to elected school boards that represent all county residents, not just parents with children in the schools system.
And school boards have wide latitude to determine what children learn in schools, within the confines of statewide standards.
You know who is gonna hate this movement?
Kids.
If you’ve ever tried to coach little league or grade-school soccer or basketball, you know how much kids on the team hate it -- I mean hate it -- when a dad tries to intervene with the coach and complain about playing time, coaching strategy, discipline issues or anything else.
I remember one dad who stepped so far over the line with a coach he was required to position his lawn chair 100 feet back from the soccer field at his son's games.
I’m quite sure kids don’t want any more help from their parents at school. We have to remember that one object of school, perhaps the main object of school, is to teach kids to think for themselves. I get it that we want less governmental nannying of our kids. But let’s be careful about an overcorrect or unintended consequences here that make our kids even less self-sufficient than they have become already.
Let's admit it: Overprotection has already dampened resilience in our kids.
My son had a baseball coach from the Dominican Republic when he was growing up. He once asked the coach why so many great players came out of the Dominican Republic.
“You know why?” Coach Mac asked his players.
"Because down in the Dominican Republic, coaches don’t pick the teams when kids are growing up. And parents absolutely don’t pick the teams. Kids pick the teams, and kids are going to pick the players who are the very best, without regard to who their parents are. And that makes everyone better.”
Makes me wonder how long it will be until our kids rise up and demand a bill of rights from us parents.