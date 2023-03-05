Colorado Springs' future is in voters' hands as they prepare to choose from a slate of 25 candidates in the upcoming April 4 nonpartisan municipal election, when they will select the city's first new mayor in eight years, along with three at-large City Council members, and fill an unexpired term for council District 3.
The next administration will guide the city through issues such as growth and development, water availability, and addressing crime and roads.
Voters also will decide whether to extend the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) tax for another 20 years. The majority of the proceeds of the dedicated 0.1% sales tax, or 1 cent per $10, is split between parks, trails and open space for acquisition, stewardship and maintenance.
Inside this issue of The Gazette is the April 4 Colorado Springs Municipal Election Voter Guide, which provides more information on each of the 12 mayoral and 13 total council candidates before ballots in the all-mail local election are sent out on Friday.
In the crowded race to succeed Mayor John Suthers, who is term-limited, are businesswoman and former Colorado Springs City Councilwoman and El Paso County Commissioner Sallie Clark; professional standup comedian and model Kallan Reece Rodebaugh; former CIA security contractor John "Tig" Tiegen; entrepreneur and former Colorado Springs Small Business Development administrator Yemi Mobolade; electrical engineering contractor Christopher Mitchell; community advocate Lawrence Joseph Martinez; El Paso County Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez Jr.; Colorado Springs City Council President Tom Strand; small-business owners Andrew Dalby and Jim Miller; former city Councilman and El Paso County Commissioner Darryl Glenn; and Councilman Wayne Williams, who also is a former secretary of state and county commissioner.
Eleven candidates are running to fill three at-large City Council seats, each for a four-year term. They are entrepreneur Jaymen Johnson; businessman and Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance founder David Leinweber; businesswoman Lynette Crow-Iverson; political newcomer Katherine "Kat" Gayle; architect and El Paso County Planning Commission chairman Brian Risley; professor Roland Rainey Jr.; business owner and entrepreneur Glenn Carlson; businessman Jay Inman; public relations professional and community volunteer Chineta Davis; chaplain and former state Rep. Gordon Klingenschmitt; and entrepreneur Jane Northrup Glenn.
In the race to serve the remaining two years of the term for Council District 3, entrepreneur Michelle Renee Talarico will face Scott Hiller, the chief of geosciences for a national engineering firm.
Each ballot will contain the mayor and City Council at-large races, as well as the TOPS ballot issue. Only residents living in City Council District 3 will be able to vote on that race.
When will ballots be mailed?
The upcoming election will be conducted entirely by mail. Voters cannot vote at precinct polling places and no early voting will take place. Municipal elections in Colorado Springs have been mail ballot-only since 2005.
On Friday, the City Clerk's Office will mail ballot packets for the April 4 election to the city's approximately 306,000 active registered voters, according to figures provided by the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office.
Residents can check their voter status online at govotecolorado.gov.
Inactive voters whose name and registered address have not changed may reactivate their voter registration online at govotecolorado.gov, or may complete and mail into the city clerk an initial ballot application, according to the office's website.
Inactive voters whose name and/or address has changed can update their registration with the El Paso County Elections Department.
More information about how to check and update your voter status is included on the Colorado Springs voter information webpage at coloradosprings.gov/voterinfo, under the "Mail Ballot FAQs" section.
Voters who do not receive a ballot packet by March 17 should contact the City Clerk’s Office at 719-385-5901 (Option 4) or elections@coloradosprings.gov.
How can I register to vote?
Coloradans can register to vote through Election Day.
The city clerk does not maintain voter registration. You may register to vote online through the Colorado Secretary of State's website, sos.state.co.us/voter/pages/pub/home.xhtml.
People with questions about their voter registration should visit the El Paso County Elections website at clerkandrecorder.elpasoco.com/elections/voter-registration, or call 719-575-8683.
How can I vote?
Beginning Friday, voters may drop off their ballots at any of the city's 26 designated drop-off locations, which have 24/7 ballot boxes.
A full list of drop-off locations and their addresses is available online at coloradosprings.gov/voterinfo.
Ballots must be received by the City Clerk's Office or a designated drop-off location by 7 p.m. on April 4. Postmarks will not count.
Voters who choose to mail their ballots should remember to include the required first class postage. They should allow at least seven days before April 4 for their ballot to be received by the city clerk. The last day to mail in a ballot for it to be received by the voting deadline is March 28.
How can I get a replacement ballot?
Voters who have spoiled, defaced, or lost their mail ballot may receive a replacement ballot from the City Clerk's Office. Voters can receive up to three total replacement ballots, one at a time.
Residents may receive replacement ballots in person at the City Clerk's Office Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on April 4, Election Day.
Voters also can email their completed replacement ballot application form to elections@coloradosprings.gov.
The form is available online at coloradosprings.gov/voterinfo. Scroll down to the bottom of the webpage for a link to the downloadable form.
More information
The City Clerk's Office's mailing address is P.O. Box 1575, MC 110, Colorado Springs, CO 80901-1575.
The office is located in the City Administration Building at 30 S. Nevada Ave., Suite 101.
For questions or more information about the April 4 election or the voting process, visit the city's voter information webpage at coloradosprings.gov/voterinfo. You may also contact the Colorado Springs City Clerk's Office at 719-385-5901 (Option 4), or by email at elections@coloradosprings.gov.