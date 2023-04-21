Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams are facing off in a Colorado Springs mayoral election runoff after earning the top two spots among a crowded field in the general election in early April.

Ballots will be sent to voters Monday, April 21. Voters will be able to drop off ballots through May 16.

Here are the endorsements for each candidate.

Mobolade endorsments

Among his other public supporters, Mobolade this week earned an endorsement from outgoing Colorado Springs City Council President Tom Strand, who also ran for mayor in the April 4 regular election.

"Yemi is a proven leader with a wealth of experience in the business, nonprofit and government sectors, and someone I trust to continue championing our public safety professionals. With Yemi, we can have confidence in a mayor who will not only put our families first but has the proven leadership to create a better future for our neighborhoods," Strand said in a news release issued by Mobolade's campaign this week.

Mobolade has also touted on social media endorsements from Amy Folsom, past El Paso County administrator and former county attorney; Pat Rigdon, retired deputy chief of Colorado Springs Police Department; and Elaine Knight, retired Brig. Gen. with the Air Force.

Williams endorsements

Williams, who has been endorsed by outgoing Mayor John Suthers and the Colorado Springs Professional Firefighters Local 5, among others, announced this week his campaign hired Jody Richie to serve as his field director. Richie has previously worked as campaign manager for Sallie Clark, who was a close third in the mayoral race April 4.

"Wayne is the only candidate remaining in the race with the leadership experience and knowledge of city government that is necessary to be a highly effective mayor for Colorado Springs," Richie said in a news release from Williams' campaign.