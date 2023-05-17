After a nearly uninterrupted career as an elected politician dating back to 2002, Wayne Williams' bid for the Colorado Springs mayorship fell short in decisive defeat Tuesday.

Unofficial results released by the City Clerk's Office at 8:40 p.m. showed opponent Yemi Mobolade had about 57.5% of the vote, ahead of Williams in the race, who had 42.5%.

Williams said he called Mobolade to concede and congratulate him around 7:30 p.m.

"I've got all the important titles," Williams told a room of roughly 100 supporters during his election night party at The Pinery at the Hill near downtown Colorado Springs. "I am still dad, granddad and husband, and those are the important things."

Williams is a former Colorado Springs councilman, El Paso County commissioner, El Paso County clerk and recorder and Colorado secretary of state. Williams lost is bid for a second term as secretary of state in 2018, but soon thereafter was elected to the Colorado Springs City Council.

Mobolade is Colorado Springs' former Small Business Development administrator, the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC's former vice president of business retention and co-founder of café-style eateries Good Neighbors Meeting House and The Wild Goose Meeting House, as well as business consultant company Niche Coaching and Consulting. Mobolade served as a ministry leader at First Presbyterian Church of Colorado Springs, then later co-founded the nonprofit COSILoveYou and the CityServe Day movement that united more than 100 churches in service to the community.

"I believe the future of Colorado Springs is so strong ... and I appreciate all the opportunities that I've had to help make the city, the county and the state a better place," Williams said Tuesday.

Both Williams and his campaign manager, Ryan Lynch, nodded to early ad attacks by former mayoral candidate Sallie Clark and Republican party infighting as playing a significant factor in Williams loss.

Lynch said that while Clark's recent endorsement of Mobolade was "not a factor" in the runoff.

"We were always trailing," Lynch said. "We did everything we could to make up the gap and we did move significant numbers, but unfortunately it just wasn't enough."

Lynch also said that Williams' own attacks against Mobolade, which painted Mobolade as a left-wing candidate and accused him of supporting socialism, contributed to him closing in on Mobolade since the April 4 election. He said his campaign was essentially forced to run ads against Mobolade, who he believed "failed" to take positions on policy issues during forums.

"We had to take what little we had and run with it," Lynch said.

With wife Holly Williams at his side, Williams said Colorado Springs still "needs to go forward" and urged several current members of the Colorado Springs City Council in attendance — including Dave Donelson, Lynette Crow-Iverson and David Leinweber — to work well with Mobolade. Other officials, like County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf and District Attorney Michael Allen were also present.

Leinweber, who was elected to City Council last month, said several councilmembers are "nervous" about what shifts Mobolade's election may bring.

"A lot of City Council (members) came out for Wayne, because we felt like the same people would be there — it was a known factor, we knew what we were dealing with," Leinweber said.

"We were running, now I think we're paused," he added.

Looking ahead, Williams isn't sure what he's doing next — he may pick up his former career in law or help serve the city "in some other capacity." In the short term, he'll be “taking down 140 signs” around the city, then enjoying the Memorial Day weekend with all four of his children, who are coming to visit, he said.

"I haven't given (what's next) a lot of thought," he said. "But at age 60, I don't picture myself in a rocking chair on the front porch. But I still want to have a role helping make a difference for our community and our nation."