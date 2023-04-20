A new digital ad from Colorado Springs mayoral candidate Wayne Williams' campaign hit social media this week, presenting him as the conservative Republican candidate Colorado Springs should choose over his "liberal" opponent in the nonpartisan race, Yemi Mobolade.

The ad posits Mobolade as a more left-wing candidate in the city's mayoral runoff election scheduled for May 16, accusing him of supporting socialism and possibly looking to overturn a failed collective bargaining bid voters rejected in 2019.

In contrast, the ad presents Williams as the conservative candidate who will put public safety, fiscal responsibility and affordability first.

"This positioning is desperation. That's all that is," Mobolade said Thursday.

The candidate has said throughout his campaign he is neither a Democrat nor a Republican. "... I've been clear from Day 1 that I'm putting Colorado Springs ahead of party politics. I'm putting our quality of life ahead of party politics. I'm putting our families … ahead of fearmongering. He's given himself an identity of a conservative. He gave me an identity I never claimed."

Williams said Thursday the ad highlights the differences in how both candidates would approach various issues if elected mayor.

"We're talking about actual issues and different approaches to government, and asking voters to decide which one is closer to the direction they want the city to go in," he said. "(Mobolade has) certainly said different things when he speaks to some groups versus other groups. I have always tried to talk about the issues in the campaign, and I will continue to do so."

The claims in Williams' ad reference answers Mobolade gave during a mayoral forum hosted in March by the El Paso County Democratic Party as part of the group's State of the County address, which was livestreamed and posted on various social media platforms.

In the video, Mobolade provides brief answers to five yes or no questions. When asked if taxpayer money should be used "to provide more equitable outcomes for disenfranchised communities," Mobolade answers, "Yes."

When he is asked whether "every worker, regardless of the type of workplace, (has) the right to organize and collectively bargain," Mobolade answers, "Yes. It's part of our constitutional right."

Williams' ad criticizes Mobolade's responses, respectively, as "(sounding) exactly like socialism" and "costing taxpayers more money for fewer services. Possibly overturning the failed initiative the voters just defeated."

In 2019, Colorado Springs voters overwhelmingly defeated 2-1 a proposed initiative that would have given the city's firefighters collective bargaining privileges.

"I am not in favor of government engineering outcomes in the private sector. I am not in favor of overturning the people's vote against collective bargaining," Williams said.

"There are some differences in those views, and I think presenting those views is important."

Mobolade said he does not propose collective bargaining for all city employees, but he does support the "constitutional right" of the city's law enforcement officers and firefighters to organize.

He said he answered the way he did on "equitable outcomes" because he believes the government's role is to promote equality.

"All I want to do is level the playing field and not continue the disparities we see in our community," Mobolade said.

Endorsements

Among his other public supporters, Mobolade this week earned an endorsement from outgoing Colorado Springs City Council President Tom Strand, who also ran for mayor in the April 4 regular election.

"Yemi is a proven leader with a wealth of experience in the business, nonprofit and government sectors, and someone I trust to continue championing our public safety professionals. With Yemi, we can have confidence in a mayor who will not only put our families first but has the proven leadership to create a better future for our neighborhoods," Strand said in a news release issued by Mobolade's campaign this week.

Williams, who has been endorsed by outgoing Mayor John Suthers and the Colorado Springs Professional Firefighters Local 5, among others, announced this week his campaign hired Jody Richie to serve as his field director. Richie has previously worked as campaign manager for Sallie Clark, who was a close third in the mayoral race April 4.

"Wayne is the only candidate remaining in the race with the leadership experience and knowledge of city government that is necessary to be a highly effective mayor for Colorado Springs," Richie said in a news release from Williams' campaign.

Campaign finance

Campaign finance reports filed as of Saturday show Williams had about $21,900 on hand and Mobolade had about $100,900 in the final weeks leading up to the May 16 runoff election.

The next round of campaign finance reports is due May 1.

Records show Mobolade raised about $113,800 and spent approximately $68,600 during the period between March 27 and April 10.

He earned generous donations this round from several financial supporters, including $25,000 from Vance Brown, the executive director of Exponential Impact, a business development support company; and $10,000 each from developer High Valley Land Company Inc.; developer The O'Neil Group; Mark Stafford, CEO of Delta Solutions, a business management consultant; and Kevan Worley, CEO of consulting company Worley Enterprises.

To date, Mobolade's campaign has received about $40,946 in total from Brown; $20,000 from High Valley Land Company Inc.; $20,000 from The O'Neil Group; about $15,096 from Stafford; and $12,000 from Worley, according to an analysis of campaign finance records from the beginning.

In the period between March 27 and April 10, Williams raised about $16,800 and spent around $75,800, records show.

His largest contributions during this time included $5,000 from Thomas Peterson, executive director of the Colorado Asphalt Pavement Association, and $2,500 each from The Challenger Group LLC, which holds ownership interest with builder Challenger Homes; Desirable Holdings LLC, a business with a Monument address; and Daniel Monks of Monks Construction.

In total, Williams' campaign has received $5,200 from Peterson and $5,000 from Monks, an analysis of campaign finance records from the beginning shows.