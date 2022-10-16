The race for governor comes to Colorado Springs this weekend.

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and Republican candidate for governor, Heidi Ganahl, will debate in person at The Garden Pavilion at Penrose House this Sunday, Oct. 16, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The debate is sponsored by The Colorado Springs Gazette, Colorado Politics, KOAA News5 and The El Pomar Foundation's Forum for Civic Advancement. It will be livestreamed starting at 6 p.m. at gazette.com, denvergazette.com, coloradopolitics.com and koaa.com, and the full broadcast will also be shown on television at KOAA News5 at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.

KOAA News5 anchor Rob Quirk will moderate, and he will be joined by panelist Ernest Luning of Colorado Politics, and KOAA News5 anchor Alasyn Zimmerman.

“Candidates have a sacred obligation to answer voters' questions during campaigns, and we’re glad that both gubernatorial candidates prioritized Colorado Springs, the Gazette, El Pomar and KOAA News 5 in their debate schedules,” said Vince Bzdek, executive editor of the Denver and Colorado Springs Gazettes.

“We have an important role as a news station to provide our viewers with information that will help them make important decisions,” said KOAA5 News Director, Ryan Hazelwood. “The State Debate will be a vital tool in understanding the positions of the candidates and it will help voters make informed choices come election day.”

Readers can submit questions to the moderator and find general information about the debate at thestatedebate.com, a website created for the event. Attendance is currently at maximum capacity at the Penrose House so in-person registration is closed.

The gubernatorial candidates have debated once already, on Oct. 13 in Denver in an event sponsored by CBS4 and the Colorado Sun. Polis and Ganahl meet again on Oct. 25 in Grand Junction at a debate sponsored by The Daily Sentinel, Colorado Mesa University and Colorado Public Radio.

Ballots start going in the mail to most Colorado voters on Oct. 17, and they're due back to county clerks by 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.