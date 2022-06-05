A look at the total number of active registered voters in Colorado as of June 1. The data is further broken down by number of active Republican, Democratic and unaffiliated voters.
Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 3,792,803
Total number of active registered Republican voters: 956,904
Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 1,068,827
Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 1,699,415
This information is provided by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.