A look at the total number of active registered voters in Colorado Senate Districts 9, 11 and 35 as of June 1. The data is further broken down by number of active Republican, Democratic and unaffiliated voters.

Colorado State Senate District 9

Counties included: El Paso

Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 118,957

Total number of active registered Republican voters: 46,098

Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 18,102

Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 52,859

Colorado State Senate District 11

Counties included: El Paso

Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 88,025

Total number of active registered Republican voters: 19,931

Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 21,607

Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 44,107

Colorado State Senate District 35

Counties included: Baca, Bent, Cheyenne, Crowley, El Paso, Elbert, Huerfano, Kiowa, Kit Carson, Las Animas, Lincoln, Otero, Prowers

Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 120,423

Total number of active registered Republican voters: 52,393

Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 19,014

Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 46,886

This information is provided by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.

