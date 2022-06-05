A look at the total number of active registered voters in Colorado Senate Districts 9, 11 and 35 as of June 1. The data is further broken down by number of active Republican, Democratic and unaffiliated voters.
Colorado State Senate District 9
Counties included: El Paso
Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 118,957
Total number of active registered Republican voters: 46,098
Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 18,102
Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 52,859
Colorado State Senate District 11
Counties included: El Paso
Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 88,025
Total number of active registered Republican voters: 19,931
Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 21,607
Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 44,107
Colorado State Senate District 35
Counties included: Baca, Bent, Cheyenne, Crowley, El Paso, Elbert, Huerfano, Kiowa, Kit Carson, Las Animas, Lincoln, Otero, Prowers
Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 120,423
Total number of active registered Republican voters: 52,393
Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 19,014
Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 46,886
This information is provided by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.