A look at the total number of active registered voters in Colorado House Districts 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22 and 56 as of June 1. The data is further broken down by number of active Republican, Democratic and unaffiliated voters.
Colorado State House District 14
Counties included: El Paso
Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 67,280
Total number of active registered Republican voters: 25,125
Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 10,586
Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 30,498
Colorado State House District 15
Counties included: El Paso
Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 56,235
Total number of active registered Republican voters: 18,262
Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 10,003
Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 26,694
Colorado State House District 16
Counties included: El Paso
Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 56,158
Total number of active registered Republican voters: 15,202
Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 13,342
Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 26,303
Colorado State House District 17
Counties included: El Paso
Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 43,201
Total number of active registered Republican voters: 8,316
Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 11,903
Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 21,804
Colorado State House District 18
Counties included: El Paso, Teller
Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 60,102
Total number of active registered Republican voters: 16,564
Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 14,414
Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 27,799
Colorado State House District 20
Counties included: El Paso
Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 64,591
Total number of active registered Republican voters: 28,948
Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 7,659
Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 26,898
Colorado State House District 21
Counties included: El Paso
Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 44,097
Total number of active registered Republican voters: 12,215
Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 8,630
Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 22,143
Colorado State House District 22
Counties included: El Paso
Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 59,952
Total number of active registered Republican voters: 20,865
Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 10,567
Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 27,297
Colorado State House District 56
Counties included: Adams, Arapahoe, Cheyenne, El Paso, Elbert, Kit Carson, Lincoln
Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 65,468
Total number of active registered Republican voters: 30,332
Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 7,971
Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 26,023
This information is provided by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.