A look at the total number of active registered voters in Colorado House Districts 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22 and 56 as of June 1. The data is further broken down by number of active Republican, Democratic and unaffiliated voters.

Colorado State House District 14

Counties included: El Paso

Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 67,280

Total number of active registered Republican voters: 25,125

Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 10,586

Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 30,498

Colorado State House District 15

Counties included: El Paso

Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 56,235

Total number of active registered Republican voters: 18,262

Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 10,003

Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 26,694

Colorado State House District 16

Counties included: El Paso

Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 56,158

Total number of active registered Republican voters: 15,202

Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 13,342

Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 26,303

Colorado State House District 17

Counties included: El Paso

Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 43,201

Total number of active registered Republican voters: 8,316

Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 11,903

Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 21,804

Colorado State House District 18

Counties included: El Paso, Teller

Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 60,102

Total number of active registered Republican voters: 16,564

Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 14,414

Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 27,799

Colorado State House District 20

Counties included: El Paso

Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 64,591

Total number of active registered Republican voters: 28,948

Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 7,659

Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 26,898

Colorado State House District 21

Counties included: El Paso

Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 44,097

Total number of active registered Republican voters: 12,215

Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 8,630

Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 22,143

Colorado State House District 22

Counties included: El Paso

Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 59,952

Total number of active registered Republican voters: 20,865

Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 10,567

Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 27,297

Colorado State House District 56

Counties included: Adams, Arapahoe, Cheyenne, El Paso, Elbert, Kit Carson, Lincoln

Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 65,468

Total number of active registered Republican voters: 30,332

Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 7,971

Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 26,023

This information is provided by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.

