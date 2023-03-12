Key Dates

March 10

Ballots mailed to all registered, active voters who reside within the corporate boundaries of the City of Colorado Springs

March 17

If your ballot has not been received by March 17, contact the City Clerk's Office.

March 28

Last day to mail in ballot for it to be received by deadline. After March 28, ballots must be dropped off.

April 4

Election Day. Ballots must be received in the City Clerk's Office or designated ballot drop-off location by 7:00 PM on election night