Ron Hanks, Republican candidate
Campaign phone number: 719-352-5264
Campaign email address: russco2022@gmail.com
Website: hanksforcolorado.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 117 Penrose, CO 81240
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
National security (border, energy, manufacturing, education); inflation.
2. What experience has prepared you for office?
32 years military service; one term in Colorado Legislature; and energy experience — hydraulic fracturing in North Dakota.
Joe O'Dea, Republican candidate
Campaign phone number: Unavailable
Campaign email address: info@joeodea.com
Website: joeodea.com
Mailing address: 4950 S. Yosemite Street, F2-225, Greenwood Village, CO 80111
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
I’m going to Washington, D.C. to fight for working Americans. My focus is on reducing our national debt by cutting wasteful spending, tackling inflation that is crushing Colorado families, and ensuring a strong and secure America by supporting our police and military.
2. What experience has prepared you for office?
I’ve spent the last 30 years running a business — one that employs over 300 Coloradans. Every day I have to ensure my books are balanced, my paychecks will cash and my deals are solid. I will take that same experience to Washington, D.C. and fight to ensure that every Coloradan has the opportunity I have had to pursue, and achieve, the American Dream.