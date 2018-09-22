We have been studying Colorado’s political party voting patterns in statewide elections for about three decades — and the major finding is that both parties remain competitive in Colorado.
Yes, there has been a modest shift from a slight Republican advantage to a slight Democratic advantage in the last decade, but other things being equal, neither major party has a built-in partisan advantage in Colorado’s upcoming statewide general elections for governor and other statewide offices such as attorney general, treasurer, and secretary of state.
But what is little understood is that Colorado has had continuing and steady blue and red waves at the county level.
Let’s first look at the statewide trends. According to our longitudinal (over time) voting results analysis, Colorado was 51.8 percent Republican in the late 1980s but shifted to 50.5 percent Republican by 2016. That was a pretty modest move from R to D of just 1.3 percent.
We believe a state needs to be higher than 55 percent Democratic or Republican to be labeled “blue” or “red.” California, Rhode Island, and New York are decidedly blue states. Alabama, Mississippi, Utah, and Kansas are decidedly red. Colorado is dead-center among the 50 states — essentially a purple state.
Remember that Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush handily won Colorado.
And statewide offices such as attorney general, treasurer, and attorney general have been virtually owned by Republicans in recent years despite the recent Obama and Hickenlooper wins for the Democrats.
But if the state of Colorado is solid purple, its counties are not. Our study revealed strong increases in Democratic voting in Denver and Boulder counties. Denver suburban counties Arapahoe and Jefferson shifted from Republican-leaning to evenly balanced. The state’s three strong Republican counties — El Paso (Colorado Springs), Douglas (Castle Rock), and Weld (Greeley) — were only moderately gaining strength for the Republicans. Ski country is strongly Democratic. Farming-ranching counties are heavily Republican.
The key statistic being used here is the Statewide Partisan Advantage, or SPA. It concentrates on the three most important statewide elections — president, Colorado governor, and U.S. senator. The percentage votes for these three elections are tracked over a period of 20 years and then averaged together into a single figure, which is the 20-year SPA for the state as of that particular year.
The presidency, governor, and U.S. senator are measured because these are the statewide elections to which the most attention is paid and in which voting turnouts are highest.
Denver’s SPA was 58.1 D in 1988, but, by 2016, had shifted 13.5 points to 71.6 D. Equally favorable for the Democrats was what happened in Boulder County, where the SPA went from 53.3 D in 1988 to 67.4 D in 2016, a shift to the Democrats of 14.1 points.
These shifts to the Democrats in Denver and Boulder counties from 1988 to 2016 have been vital to keeping the Democrats competitive in Colorado. Without those shifts in Denver and Boulder, Colorado would be a Republican state.
But also favoring the Democrats over the past two and a half decades have been two Denver suburban counties — Arapahoe and Jefferson counties — both of which had their SPA shift from Republican to just about even. From 1988 to 2016, Arapahoe County’s SPA went from 59.1 R to 50.4 D, a shift of 9.6 points to the Democrats. Jefferson County’s SPA went from 56.2 R to 50.4 R with a shift of 5.8 points to the Democrats.
Note that Arapahoe and Jefferson counties shifted to the Democrats, but their SPAs over the last 20 years, at 50.4 percent D and 50.4 percent R, show them quite evenly balanced — which is why these are the super motherlode for campaign strategists in both parties.
Also shifting toward the Democrats were the skiing counties high in the Rocky Mountains. An example would be Pitkin County (Aspen), which moved its SPA 11.1 points Democratic from 58 D in 1988 to 69.1 D in 2016.
Disturbing news for the Republicans was that their three strongest counties were gaining Republican voters yet nowhere near as much as Denver and Boulder counties were gaining Democrats. El Paso County had an SPA of 60.2 R in 1988 that grew only 5 points to 65.2 R in 2016. Weld County went from 54.7 R in 1988 to 60.3 R in 2016, a Republican gain of 5.6 points. Douglas County dropped slightly from 65 R in 1988 to 64.3 R in 2016, a miniscule shift of .7 points toward the Democrats.
If Colorado’s three best Republican counties grow only slowly (single digit increases) in their Republican percentages while Denver and Boulder continue to up their vote percentages (double digit increases) for the Democrats, Colorado will shortly become a blue state.
The big gainers for the Republicans are three dozen or so farmer-rancher counties scattered around the state that dramatically increased their SPAs to more Republican. Cheyenne County (Cheyenne Wells) on the eastern plains of Colorado went from 59.2 R in 1988 to 79.3 R in 2016, a Republican gain of a stunning 20.1 points. Out in Washington County (Akron) there was an 18.1 percent Republican gain from 61.2 R in 1988 to 79.3 R in 2016.
Rural counties have shifted strongly to the Republicans, but most of them are sparsely populated. Still, they help keep the entire state evenly balanced between Democrats and Republicans.
Notice the polarization occurring in Colorado over recent decades. Denver and Boulder counties have become much more Democratic, along with the destination resort ski counties. The Republican counties (El Paso, Weld, and Douglas) are somewhat more Republican while the rural farmer-rancher counties are decidedly more Republican. Note, however, that this long-term increasing polarization at the county level is basically canceled out by blue and red intrastate waves that leave the entire state with a 20-year 2016 SPA of 50.5 percent R.
The SPA is based on voting periods of 20 years (1997-2016). Some observers have noted that Colorado has been more Democratic in the past 10 years, and they have it right. The 10-year SPA from 2007 to 2016 is 52.5 percent Democratic, a 3 percent shift from the 20-year SPA of 50.5 percent Republican. That is a good short-range shift for the Democrats, but the 52.5 Democratic figure for only 10 years (2007 to 2016) shows Colorado as still a purple state. It needs to go to 55 percent in the 20-year SPA to be truly “blue.”
Caution. We said earlier that — other things being equal — the political parties are evenly matched in Colorado. But other factors may play a larger than usual role in Colorado’s Nov. 6 election results. Term-limited Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper has been unusually popular while Republican President Donald Trump is unpopular in Colorado. Democrats have momentum, money, and energized activists. Character, debate performance, and fundraising advantages probably will count more than usual this year.
Still, Colorado will remain a purple state for the foreseeable future. An attractive and effective campaigner in either party can and will win statewide elections.
Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy are political scientists at Colorado College.