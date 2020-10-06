For state Rep. Marc Snyder, 2020 is a campaign year like none other.
"It's really hard to describe it even as a race, to be honest," he said, referencing this year's lack of candidate forums and other events due to the pandemic. "I've not had any contact with either opponent in this race.
"I like to roll up my sleeves, knock on doors, and go to every rubber chicken dinner and breakfast, but none of that's happening this year. It's been a challenge, but it is even 10 times more so for a first-time candidate. I emphasize with how difficult it must be to run your first campaign at this era in time."
Snyder — a lifelong Democrat, as well as an attorney — currently serves as House District 18's representative at the Capitol. In 2018 he defeated Republican challenger Mary Elizabeth Fabian with nearly 58% of the vote.
This year Snyder is running against Republican George Rapko and Libertarian Nathan Foutch. Rapko did not respond to The Gazette's request for contact but appears to be a political newcomer; Foutch, who did respond, said this year's race is his first.
The later said he was drawn into the race by "unchecked tyranny that has infiltrated our lives," in addition to this: "Taxation is theft."
"I'm sick of having up to 40% of my income stolen to pay for things that I do not want," Foutch said, adding that he's running on a platform of cutting taxes and reducing regulations.
As of September, Snyder had $37,237 on hand after raising nearly $59,000 and taking out a $3,500 loan, according to state records. Rapko had raised $1,270 and had just over $900 on hand. Foutch had not raised or spent any money on his campaign.
Among the bills he is most proud of so far, Snyder cited HB 19-1045, a 2019 bill signed by Gov. Polis intended to stand up the state Office of Public Guardianship to protect those with cognitive disabilities "languishing" in nursing homes and hospitals, Snyder said. The office has been "scaled down quite a bit" since signing and is only operating in the 2nd Judicial District, he added.
If re-elected, his goals include helping the state navigate budget cuts and shortfalls in the wake of the pandemic, and ensuring K-12 education is properly funded.
"Children's education is a gift that lasts a lifetime," he said. "I would work toward fully funding education. It's so hard to balance the public health needs with the pandemic with the absolute need for children to be in school and learning."
It's time for both sides of the aisle to come together on such issues, he says.
"Times of great crisis are also times of great opportunity."