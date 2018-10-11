Colorado's gubernatorial candidates are in the midst of a series of “television debates.” This relatively new form of campaigning – since the famous Kennedy/Nixon presidential debate in 1960 – is the best way for voters to see and hear the candidates live rather than in carefully programmed TV and internet ads.
Commentators have been lamenting how little live exposure these 2018 candidates are allowing in their campaigns. Where are the torchlight parades led by the candidates snaking through the city or town, the major speeches before wildly cheering crowds of supporters and the bus tours to the far ends of Colorado for local handshaking? Nowhere much, this time around.
Democrat Jared Polis and Republican Walker Stapleton have deemphasized such public politicking in favor of recorded TV and internet commercials. That's a good way to avoid mistaken gestures and misstatements that the opposition can exploit.
But the style of “television debates” that Kennedy and Nixon so famously pioneered 58 years ago has filtered down to major state elections. Candidates for major state offices are expected to go on television, where large audiences can see them, and make the case for their election face-to-face.
The key word here is “television.” When Kennedy and Nixon met the debate cameras in 1960, the three major networks developed a format to work well with TV. No long speeches followed by long rebuttals. The candidates would be questioned by television news reporters, often media stars themselves, and the answers would be kept short by timing them. The same time limits were imposed on each candidate’s rebuttals.
Another format was to have the candidates answer questions from the audience.
This “electronic” debating became exceedingly popular with the news media. Candidates for governor now have to do some debating on TV. They cannot turn down every offer to debate their opponent without risking a flurry of criticism from the news commentators.
Over the years, at the presidential and state levels, five rules have evolved for candidates doing television debates:
• Look good. Project energy and charm. In that legendary first debate in 1960, Kennedy appeared tanned and rested, while Nixon, in heavy makeup, appeared pasty-faced, sweaty and tired. Kennedy was declared winner of the debate, and the resulting publicity gave a boost to his efforts to win what was a close election.
• Launch a zinger or two, and beware zingers by your opponent. A “zinger” is a short pithy statement that makes the candidate's opponent look bad and is easily remembered by viewers. The best zinger was fired off in a vice-presidential debate, when Republican Dan Quayle compared his youthful rise in politics with that of President John F. Kennedy. Quayle’s Democratic opponent, Lloyd Benson, retorted: “Senator, you are no Jack Kennedy.” That became a popular put-down, used whenever a politician goes too far in bragging.
• Don't make any major gaffes. Getting facts wrong, or inadvertently defaming a major voting group, can quickly become the most memorable moment at a television debate. Republican President Gerald Ford in 1976 made the strange argument that, though it was the height of the Cold War, the Soviet Union did not “dominate Eastern Europe.” Ford narrowly lost to Democrat Jimmy Carter, and many blamed Ford's gaffe for the outcome.
• Be careful with gestures. President George H.W. Bush was caught looking at his watch during a television debate with Democrat Bill Clinton and independent Ross Perot in 1992. It suggested Bush the elder sensed he was losing and did not want to be there. In 2000, Democrat Al Gore improperly walked to within a foot of Republican George W. Bush while Bush was entitled to be talking. The negative reaction to Gore invading Bush’s personal space hurt the Democrat's campaign.
• Policy suggestions should be understandable and sensible. Convey that you have priorities and the political skill to get them enacted. Explain how the government will have the funds to implement those priorities.
We urge Coloradans to catch as many of the remaining Jared Polis/Walker Stapleton debates as time permits. During the recent RMPBS airing of their debate in Grand Junction, both seemed rested, prepared and earnest. Each predictably accused the other of being too far from the mainstream and too uncaring of Colorado’s middle class.
Coloradans on the blue side of the aisle will be mostly persuaded by Polis. The red side will find Stapleton much more attractive. This is decidedly a blue vs. red race. As in most cases in Colorado elections, independents will decide this race.
These TV debates, in an age of canned advertisements, are the best way to see the candidates live and actively competing. Watch for who looks best and projects energy. Note zingers, gaffes and improper gestures, should they occur. Most important, look for coherent and workable policy proposals.
We are grateful that presidential-style television debates have filtered down to the state level. We would hardly see anything “live” of the gubernatorial candidates without them.
Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy are political scientists at Colorado College.