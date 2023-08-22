Colorado Springs voters will choose whether to let the city keep nearly $5 million in excess tax revenues to help fund a new police training facility, the City Council decided Tuesday.

The council voted 7-1 to refer the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights question, backed by Mayor Yemi Mobolade and Police Chief Adrian Vasquez, to residents that if approved would authorize the city to retain $4.75 million in excess tax revenues for a new police academy proponents said is critical for public safety and will improve the Police Department's ability to recruit new officers and retain current officers.

Colorado's Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, or TABOR, caps the amount of tax revenues local governments can keep each year, using a formula based on population growth and inflation. Governments can only keep revenues over that cap with voter approval; otherwise, taxpayers would receive a refund.

Councilman Dave Donelson, who has supported the need for a new facility but has vocally opposed using tax revenues to help build it, was the sole vote against placing the question on the Nov. 7 ballot. Councilman Mike O'Malley was absent.

Councilmembers who supported placing the question on the ballot this fall said they wanted to give residents the chance to decide if or how the excess revenues are spent.

"I believe in the wisdom of many. In this case, it's not up to the council to deny you all the right to vote, to say what you want to happen in terms of the TABOR retention," Councilwoman Yolanda Avila said. "... Use your voice and vote in the way you see fit."