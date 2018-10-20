It is getting real. Two signs suggest Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper truly is running for the Democratic Party nomination for president.
The first sign is that former Republican Speaker of the House Frank McNulty has charged Hickenlooper with violating ethics laws by traveling to meetings in private jets paid for by private interests. The Colorado Independent Ethics Commission will decide the validity of the charges.
We doubt McNulty would be going after Hickenlooper in this way if he did not consider Hickenlooper a serious Democratic candidate for president.
The second sign is that the term-limited Hickenlooper has announced a committee to help him mastermind his 2020 campaign for president. It’s called the Giddy Up PAC. The first item on the committee’s agenda should be making strategy for winning the first four Democratic Party presidential caucuses and primaries in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada.
Term-limited is an important point. Unless he gets another job, Hickenlooper will be unemployed, yet wealthy, when he ends his state constitutionally mandated eight years in office in early January. Unemployment is good for U.S. presidential nomination candidates. If he decides to go that route, Hickenlooper can spend most of his time campaigning in one, two, three, or maybe all four of those early caucus-primary states.
It has been done. In 1976 former Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter, relatively unknown outside the South, spent as much time as he could for a year campaigning in Iowa for the Democratic nomination. He shook hands, kissed babies, and spoke at countless coffees and Rotary Club meetings. It paid off when Carter came in first in Iowa and went from there to the White House the following November.
The Hickenlooper campaign team should consider the Carter strategy of full-time campaigning. If a relative political unknown like Carter could do it, certainly Hickenlooper could adopt the “total year of campaigning” strategy and potentially win, too.
The next question for the Hickenlooper campaign committee should be which of the four early states to concentrate time and money in:
Iowa caucuses. The state with the first caucuses is only one state away from Colorado. Unfortunately, the intervening state, Nebraska, is about 400 miles wide, a little too far for the folks in Iowa to think of Colorado and its recent governor as close neighbors. There are Iowans who like to vacation in Colorado, however, so maybe Hickenlooper can play up that angle.
The problem for Hickenlooper is that Iowa is predominantly an agricultural state. It lacks the large urban-suburban populations of the Colorado Front Range, thus giving Iowans little in common with Coloradans. Another problem is that Iowa’s population is spread out over a large area. A lot of driving or flying in charter airplanes is required to campaign there.
If Hick makes a play in the Iowa caucuses, he should get his photo taken in front of the grain elevators on the eastern plains of Colorado and celebrate the “Pedal to the Plains” bicycle tours. He should push the idea that dealing with the eastern plains for eight years as governor has given him a real sensitivity to agricultural issues.
New Hampshire primary. Hickenlooper makes a good fit in this New England state with the first presidential primary. Most of the population of New Hampshire lives in the southern part of the state along the Massachusetts border. New Hampshire thus is basically a distant northern suburb of Boston, which means an urban-suburban population that is highly similar to the Colorado Front Range. Furthermore, because of the cold snowy climate, New Hampshire folks dress like Coloradans – down jackets, thick gloves, and snow boots. Also, New Hampshire has mountains to the north and skiing close by. Hickenlooper, a skier himself and sometimes described as quirky, should fit right in.
New Hampshire lets unaffiliated voters choose which primary — Democratic or Republican — they want to vote in. With his moderate and middle-of-the-road image, Hickenlooper might really appeal to these unaffiliated voters, a substantial voting bloc. In 2000, maverick Arizona U.S. Sen. John McCain carried the New Hampshire unaffiliated voters strongly.
New Hampshire also is small. Unlike Iowa, it is not a long drive from one picturesque village to another where Hickenlooper can do all the required town halls. If Hickenlooper decides to concentrate all his efforts in just one early state, New Hampshire would be the obvious choice.
South Carolina primary. Unless he has scored a big victory in either Iowa or New Hampshire or both, Hickenlooper should not invest heavily in South Carolina. The Democratic Party added it to the caucuses-primary schedule in 2008 to give Southern and African-American voters a stronger voice in the nomination process. Easing up in South Carolina will be a particularly good idea if there is a strong Southern or African-American candidate running.
Nevada caucuses. The Democratic Party added Nevada to the schedule in 2008 to give a Western state with a substantial Hispanic population a role in the early going. It presents a unique opportunity for Hickenlooper as Colorado is a Western state with Hispanic voters, and Hickenlooper has demonstrated twice that he can get that combination to vote for him.
Because it votes fourth, Nevada could be a big supporting win for Hickenlooper if he wins in Iowa, or New Hampshire, or both. It could also be a comeback state for Hick if he does only moderately well in the first three caucuses-primaries. After New Hampshire, Nevada deserves a lot of campaign attention from Hickenlooper.
These are the kinds of things Hickenlooper’s strategists should be thinking and arguing about. The 2020 presidential caucuses-primaries may seem far in the future to many, but to a man who would be president they need to be thought about and planned for right now.
Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy are political scientists at Colorado College.