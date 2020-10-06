Colorado's state House District 14 race will pit incumbent Republican Shane Sandridge, a former police officer, against Democrat John Foley, a military veteran who contends that though the two share similarities in their past careers, the differences between the two men couldn't be more stark.
In late 2017 a Republican vacancy committee selected Sandridge, a Colorado Springs investment consultant, to replace then-state Rep. Dan Nordberg, who was stepping down to take a job as regional administrator of the Small Business Administration. Sandridge has served in the state House since, defeating Democrat Paul Haddick in 2018 with 69% of the vote.
Sandridge says he's running on a platform of "jobs, law and order, parental rights, following the constitution, and school funding." Among his accomplishments at the state Capitol so far, he says: helping to cut the state budget, fighting for school funding and championing parental choice, "especially associated with vaccines and schools."
If re-elected Sandridge says he'd like to pass legislation that would afford disabled veterans a cut on their property taxes that matches their disability rating. Currently, Colorado veterans who are permanently and totally disabled receive half off property taxes on the first $200,000 of a home's value.
Foley, a military retiree, says Sandridge has "consistently gone against my values," hence his decision to run. Among issues that comprise his platform: He's pro-vaccine, he says, adding that vaccines are "one of the things that make our military so great," and is "pro-environment" as well.
As of Sept. 30, Sandridge's campaign had nearly $15,500 cash on hand; Foley's had nearly $190. A third candidate, David Thompson, a Libertarian, had reported no campaign finance activity. Thompson did not respond to The Gazette's request for comment on his campaign.
Should he be elected this November, Foley says he plans to "get a better appreciation of conserving our water resources." But he concedes that winning is a tall order: "District 14 is red."
Republican women, however, could be his key to a win, he contends.
"They are like a silent majority of red country that I don't think people are really, truly appreciating," Floey said, adding that "there is a strong element of women who are Catholic who have come over to my campaign."
Sandridge, however, maintains that Foley poses no threat.
"We are a Republican stronghold," he said, denoting a rare agreement between the two candidates.
"He's not even trying and he's not going to win. It's like if I ran in Boulder — there's no chance I would win. I don't know who he is; I have no clue what his platform is."
Colorado Politics reporter Ernest Luning contributed to this report.