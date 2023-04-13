Hours before the Colorado Springs city clerk certified and released the results of the April 4 municipal election on Thursday, third-place mayoral candidate Sallie Clark officially conceded the race.

"I congratulate Mr. Mobolade and Mr. Williams for making the runoff election and officially concede my candidacy for mayor," Clark said in a concession statement Thursday morning. "... Voters are asking for more police officers, more firefighters, an end to homelessness, smooth roads, safe trails and beautiful parks. Voters are also demanding transparency and truth from their elected officials. I pray that our next mayor won't let us down."

Official results certified Thursday afternoon show mayoral candidates Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams will head to a runoff election on May 16 that will determine who the city's next mayor will be after no one in the 12-person race garnered more than 50% of the vote on April 4.

Mobolade and Williams earned the most votes in the general election, earning them spots in the runoff.

Official returns show Mobolade, a West African immigrant, entrepreneur and political newcomer, had about 29.8% of the vote, while Williams, an outgoing city councilman and former El Paso County commissioner and Colorado secretary of state, received about 19.2%.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to go forward into the runoff," Williams said Thursday afternoon. "... I am working on preparing for that next round and trying to earn the support of folks regardless of whom they voted for (on April 4)."

Mobolade said he was encouraged by the energy he has been seeing from supporters throughout his campaign.

"There's so much excitement and optimism. How can you not feel good in the midst of everything else? ... Our city is hungry for a new kind of leadership in these times and we're already hard at work," he said. "I'm halfway to victory and I want to invite others on the sidelines to come join the winning team."

Clark was a consistent close third in the mayoral race since results were first announced last week. She had about 17.8% of the vote on Thursday, trailing Williams by 1,524 votes.

Figures from Johnson's office show voters cast 109,768 ballots in the April 4 election, for a voter turnout of about 35%. In the last mayoral election year, 2019, about 38% of voters participated in the general election.

"I'm proud of the race that we ran. Obviously, we came pretty close. I'm proud of the people who supported me. I'm proud of my team and the work that went into the campaign. But mostly I'm proud we got good voter turnout and people took the time to look at the candidates and to be engaged," Clark said in an interview Thursday morning.

Mobolade said Clark's "professional grassroots campaign" reached many in the community.

"Her campaign resonated with so many voters and that says a lot about Sallie's leadership," he said.

Clark said she will not seek a discretionary recount of the April 4 election, a step she previously considered taking.

After the clerk's office completed counting 130 additional military and overseas ballots and allowed people who did not sign their ballot envelope or who had signature discrepancies to cure those ballots through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Clark couldn't close the gap with Williams.

"There was a change in votes. I went up a little bit, but it wasn't a significant enough number to close the gap. If it had been a smaller percentage or gap, we certainly would have thought about pursuing (a recount)," Clark said.

Per Colorado law, a mandatory recount is triggered if the margin between the two top finishers is 0.5% or less of the leading candidate's vote total. A candidate may request a discretionary recount for election results that don't fall into that threshold, which the candidate would pay for.

The estimated cost of a recount was about $16,635, according to figures Johnson provided Clark this week.

That cost is consistent with the total amount — about $23,042 — charged in the discretionary recounts of the June 28, 2022, countywide primary election conducted by the El Paso County clerk and recorder, Johnson said in an email to Clark, obtained by The Gazette.

Four candidates requested recounts in the countywide primary election, and each were charged $5,760.22, Johnson said.

Clark said in the weeks leading up to the runoff she wants to hear more from Mobolade and Williams about how they plan to tackle issues like public safety, affordable housing, development and growth planning, and how they will address homelessness and ensure "a wonderful" quality of life for residents. She also thanked all the candidates in the mayor's and city council races for their participation.

"I thank them for putting themselves out there and showing an interest in bringing up important issues. I hope as we get to the runoff, those same issues will be discussed and we can hear how those candidates will implement any changes going forward," she said.

Williams said Thursday his actions while on the City Council show he is the best person to tackle those concerns.

"For those who ... are looking for more police officers, more firefighters, addressing homelessness, and maintaining trails and parks, I've got the record of actually accomplishing those things and will continue to do that," Williams said.

Mobolade said he was already working on looking further into those topics, in particular public safety.

"I'm doing a deeper dive into issues with (police) recruitment, retention and addressing crime," he said. "We'll continue to address those issues."

Clark said she looks forward to staying involved in her community, including supporting Homefront Military Network. The organization connects military service members, veterans and their families to resources and provides emergency financial assistance, according to its website.

The next person to be named Colorado Springs mayor will be the third strong mayor in the city's history. They will succeed Mayor John Suthers, who cannot run again for the seat after serving for eight years because of term limits.

The mayor acts as the city's full-time chief executive, with the power to enforce laws and ordinances, create a strategic plan for the city and submit to the City Council an annual budget.