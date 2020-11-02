Colorado Springs City Councilman Andres Pico, a Republican, was defeating Democrat Stephanie Vigil and Libertarian John Hjersman in the race to represent northern Colorado Springs in Colorado State House District 16.
Early results showed Pico ahead of Vigil by about 12%. Hjersman received about 3% of votes, according to preliminary election results.
Pico, a retired naval flight officer and former defense contractor, was a first-time candidate for state office. He also represents District 6 on the Colorado Springs City Council and has served as a chairman of the Colorado Springs Utilities board.
His platform was rooted in expanding the economy and helping Coloradans get back to work. He said his experience in local government and private businesses gave him insight that would be beneficial as a state representative.
“People’s livelihoods are on the line. The longer people are unable to get to work or can’t get a full production, it is impacting people an awful lot,” Pico said. “We need to get back to work, but we also need to do it safely.”
He also said he hopes to develop water infrastructure, protect Colorado water rights, and protect energy development.
Vigil, who was formerly disabled and suffered mental health crises as a result of an abusive relationship, was also a first-time candidate for state office.
Vigil said she was running for office to help protect the most vulnerable and marginalized communities in the district. She called healthcare a “human right” and said she believes in full reproductive freedom, including free birth control, comprehensive sex education and women’s right to abortion.
John Hjersman, a retired engineer and a graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, ran for the third time. His platform was rooted in protecting individual liberty, he said.