The Republican Attorneys General Association asked Colorado voters if they want to elect a professor or a prosecutor as their next attorney general in the group’s second television ad, which aired statewide.
The ad contrasts Democratic nominee Phil Weiser, a former official in the Obama administration’s Justice Department and dean of the University of Colorado Law School, with Republican District Attorney George Brauchler.
Colorado Freedom, Republican Attorneys General Association’s independent expenditure committee in Colorado, spent about $550,000 to air the 30-second ad for a week, starting Sept. 19, a source familiar with the group’s thinking said.
“Elections are about choices, and this ad ‘Prosecutor or Professor’ makes the choice for Coloradans crystal clear,” said Republican Attorneys General Association Communications Director Zack Roday in a statement.
“When you’re running to be chief law enforcement officer — talking about protecting Colorado communities — experience matters. George Brauchler is a proven protector — a military veteran and a prosecutor — supported by Democrats and Republicans alike from across the state. Phil Weiser has never prosecuted a single case in his life and has never even practiced Colorado law. The choice in November will be easy, a proven prosecutor over a partisan professor.”
The ad buy brings the group’s spending in the race to just under $1.7 million, more than its spending in any other state to this point. Nearly all of that has paid for a TV ad touting Brauchler’s experience as a career prosecutor.
Weiser spent big on TV ads for about a month on his way to winning a close primary over state Rep. Joe Salazar, D-Thornton. A spokesman for the Weiser campaign said he doesn’t plan to return with another ad until early October.
Republican Attorneys General Association’s line of attack on Weiser isn’t new.
On the day primary ballots were due, Denver alternative weekly Westword examined Weiser’s courtroom experience — he’s litigated six cases, all at the appellate level — and compared that to the records of recent attorneys general.
Only Republican John Suthers, the AG from 2005-2011 and the mayor of Colorado Springs, spent much time in court before taking the state’s top legal job, while his successor and two predecessors — Republican Cynthia Coffman, Democrat Ken Salazar and Republican Gale Norton — brought other backgrounds to the job.