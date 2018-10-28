Here are answers to questions we sent to all three major- and minor-party candidates for Colorado attorney general in November’s election.
George Brauchler, Republican
Do you think the Colorado attorney general should enforce federal law when it comes to marijuana? Why or why not?
No. Defending Colorado from federal overreach, regardless of who occupies the White House, is a duty of the AG. Coloradans know best how to govern ourselves, not bureaucrats 1500 miles away. I will defend our constitution and laws, whether I agree with them or not. As AG, I will fight to enforce the spirit of the law passed by Coloradans, while vigorously protecting us from the negative ramifications of it, such as the professionalized black market marijuana grows popping up everywhere. As a father of four public school kids, I will hold those accountable who operate outside our marijuana laws.
What’s the greatest need for improvement in the Attorney General’s office?
Providing resources to the entire state, especially the rural areas. Those on the Western Slope and the Eastern Plains believe themselves to be in a second Colorado. I will be an AG for all of Colorado. I intend to decentralize the AG’s office by creating regional offices in the parts of Colorado with fewer resources to tackle some of the biggest issues affecting community safety, such as the opioid crisis, burgeoning meth epidemic, environmental crimes, and the black market marijuana grows throughout Colorado. I will expand statewide the attack on human trafficking I have led as DA in our community.
If you are elected, what advancements in consumer protections can we expect from your office?
Technology has changed the landscape of consumer protection, elections, crime, and nearly every other area of our lives. Preventing hackers, encouraging better cybersecurity enforcement, providing better and more-timely education for crime prevention purposes to the public and other related issues is critical in today’s Internet Age. Likewise, I will create formalized working groups of stakeholders to address anew how we enforce our existing rules/regulations for major industries (e.g. real estate), to ensure that what we do is not only efficient, but also effective at prioritizing compliance, not revenue generation for the state.
William Robinson, Libertarian
Do you think the Colorado Attorney General should enforce federal law when it comes to marijuana? Why or why not?
No. Under the US Constitution’s Article I, Section 8, the federal government is given specific powers. Regulation of marijuana is not one of them. On a personal level, a son of mine’s doctor is no longer allowed to prescribe the painkillers that were allowing him to live a relatively pain-contained life. He was told, “It’s your life or my license. You lose.” As Attorney General, I will seek to roll back the Administrative State and restore doctor/patient decision making as a first step in ending the so-called “War on Drugs”.
What’s the greatest need for improvement in the Attorney General’s office?
If elected, I will first study the situation and then take steps to improve the office.
If you are elected, what advancements in consumer protections can we expect from your office?
Special interests, including us lawyers, in the name of “consumer protection” have too often succeeded in getting the Colorado General Assembly to enact licensing and other regulations that burden the free market of voluntary exchange. A return to “Let the buyer beware” is a better starting point than expecting the AG’s office to play that role. If “caveat emptor” fails, the courts are already there for those wronged to seek relief. I also favor the less expensive measure of placing arbitration clauses in contracts for the settlement of disputes.
Phil Weiser, Democrat
Do you think the Colorado Attorney General should enforce federal law when it comes to marijuana? Why or why not?
As AG, I will defend the rights of counties to decide for themselves how to manage marijuana. Across the state, I will advocate for strong solutions to issues like black market marijuana while working collaboratively to ensure each communities’ concerns are addressed locally. I will work with law enforcement to ensure that the expected benefits of legalized marijuana are experienced to the fullest extent. As an example, I will look to such models — like using tax revenue to create college scholarships in Pueblo and mental health resources in Eagle — to drive initiatives.
What’s the greatest need for improvement in the Attorney General’s office?
As Colorado’s next Attorney General, I will be an innovative problem solver, working collaboratively and creatively to develop and drive positive solutions to defend, fight for, and protect all Coloradans. The AG’s office can lead in 21st century government, creating an innovative and collaborative organization to solve problems statewide. I will appoint a chief innovation officer and a leader for diversity and inclusion, and work with rural communities to maximize modern technologies to most effectively engage, build relationships, and provide guidance across our state.
If you are elected, what advancements in consumer protections can we expect from your office?
When companies take advantage of Coloradans or engage in wage theft, I will stand up for consumers. When drug companies fix prices, I will act. When predatory lenders take advantage of students and veterans, I will hold them accountable. I will challenge mergers that harm consumers, and work with private and non-profit groups to advise on what products and services consumers can trust. I will be an AG committed to protecting those who are deceived. I will draw from my experience, including leading complex litigation to protect consumers at the U.S. Justice Department, to do just that.