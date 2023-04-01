There are many ways for candidates for elected office to reach out to voters. Among them are promoting a candidate's record in public office, citing endorsements from other well-known public officials, holding meet-and-greet events with voters, door-to-door canvassing, participating in public debates with competing candidates, running TV ads, and mailing postcards.
Most of us who are registered voters in Colorado Springs have been receiving an extra 20 or so postcards in our mailboxes. These big shiny color postcards tout candidates running for mayor or the Colorado Springs City Council.
Election Day in Colorado Springs is this Tuesday, just two days away. It is too late to vote by mail, yet you can still fill in your mail-in ballot and deposit it in an election drop box by 7 p.m. Tuesday. There is a pamphlet in your ballot envelope listing drop boxes all around the city.
City Councilman Wayne Williams, running for mayor, sent a postcard to remind voters of his endorsement by incumbent Mayor John Suthers and The Gazette editorial board.
Sallie Clark, also running for mayor, sent an effective postcard that lists 15 respected community leaders, such as state Rep. Marc Snyder and west-side civic leader Marcy Morrison, as her supporters.
Restaurant owner Yemi Mobalade has been walking neighborhoods and knocking on doors. But he also mailed a postcard with a photo of his family and a list of his many efforts in behalf of our city.
Postcards influence voters, especially in nonpartisan local elections such as those in Colorado Springs. It is not like partisan elections, where nearly two-third of voters are influenced by the R (Republican) or D (Democratic) beside a candidate's name.
Well-funded candidates use postcards because they are directly addressed to registered voters who have a record of regularly voting. Often political postcards are mailed to households so that the one card can be read by all the registered voters who live there.
Unlike television or radio ads, which are seen by large numbers of people who either are ineligible to vote or who will not bother to vote, postcards are directed only to those who have been mailed a mail-in ballot.
For the voters themselves, an advantage of postcards is that they can be kept around the house while the voters postpone their decision to vote until closer to Election Day. Then, when it is time to mark the mail-in ballot, voters can get the accumulated postcards and look at them all together.
One of the leading candidates for mayor sent out a large slick postcard praising his policy stands. On the back of the postcard, however, was an attack ad railing against an opponent. We had seen negative campaigning on political postcards in the past, but we had not seen this new “double-feature” type with positive news for the candidate on one side and negative news about an opponent on the other side.
The biggest new city election issue, seldom raised in past elections, is the fear of municipal water supply shortages. Recent droughts, combined with proposed major annexations of new populations into the city, have put the adequacy of the city's water supply squarely in the political spotlight.
So far in this election, both of us have received at least 18 postcards. Nine came from five of the 12 candidates for mayor. The five candidates sending postcards were Wayne Williams, Sallie Clark, Longines Gonzalez Jr., Yemi Mobolade, and Andrew Dalby.
An additional six postcards came from four of the at-large candidates for City Council. They were Lynette Crow-Iverson, David Leinweber, Roland Rainey, and Brian Risley.
Election postcards highlight issues the candidates think will get the postcard recipients to vote for them. Most of the candidates do informal polling and learn from local candidate debates which issues the electorate is concerned about.
The campaign issue most frequently referred to in the electoral postcards was crime and the need for more police officers. All of the candidates for mayor and City Council-at-large who sent postcards raised this issue.
No candidate even hinted at defunding the Colorado Springs Police Department. Two of the postcards did call for extra training for the new police officers so that they could better deal with the public in crime situations.
Support for small business was the second item mentioned most frequently on the postcards. Admiration for small business was to be expected given that a number of the candidates for mayor and City Council-at-large are small business owners.
The importance of families was in third place as a major issue. In fourth place on campaign issues was lower taxes, an idea that always wins support in tax-sensitive Colorado Springs.
It was a surprise that affordable housing was down in fifth place, given the publicity that issue has received in the news media. Only a small number of the candidates mailing out postcards thought that would be an issue that would get them votes.
Building and maintaining roads and highways in the city, having more parks and trails, and keeping government small were other issues referred to on the electoral postcards.
Lastly, we come to a group of issues that were mentioned only one or two times. Those issues included wildfire mitigation, support for the military, and preserving neighborhoods. Homelessness also is an issue in our town, yet hardly any candidates thought it could be used on an electoral postcard to win votes. For many voters, homelessness is a safety issue as well as a mental health issue.
Political postcards are a sideshow in elections, but they matter. Candidates who have been able to raise money use them for a reason. Our advice is to keep them and read them to learn about the major issues facing our city. But by no means should you only be influenced by postcards.