Political newcomer Kallan Reece Rodebaugh is in the race to become Colorado Springs' next mayor, promising to focus on affordable housing, addressing homelessness, lowering utilities and improving public transportation.

A professional stand-up comedian and model who has held various jobs in retail over the last six years, Reece Rodebaugh said he will bring a "unique viewpoint" as mayor, as well as the change at City Hall he says residents want to see.

"I'm not a career politician, (nor do I) plan on being one," he said in an interview Wednesday. "... I want my chance to better my city."

Reece Rodebaugh is among 12 candidates running in the April election to replace Mayor John Suthers, who cannot run again because of term limits. He is up against some well-known names, including City Councilman and former Secretary of State Wayne Williams and former City Councilwoman Sallie Clark, El Paso County Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez and businessman Yemi Mobolade.

If elected, he said, his priority is addressing affordable housing as home construction and rental prices skyrocket.

In the past three years, the average housing price in the Colorado Springs area has surged by almost 50%, or $177,000, The Gazette previously reported. In the same period, the average rent for an apartment jumped more than $300 a month, to $1,571.

"We've got to increase the supply of modestly priced housing," he said. Providing subsidies and other incentives to developers to construct apartments and other kinds of housing could be an option, he said.

Among several other ideas, rental assistance and subsidies programs for low-income households, working with nonprofit faith-based organizations to create shared housing and co-housing options, and introducing inclusionary zoning laws that require a certain amount of affordable units can help address the housing crunch, he said.

Among other changes, a new zoning code the City Council approved in January lays a foundation for more infill development and future neighborhoods with a bigger variety of housing.

Reece Rodebaugh said Tuesday he supported a new water rule the City Council also passed last month that requires Colorado Springs Utilities to have 128% of the water necessary to serve existing city demand and the projected demand from new properties.

"It makes sense to me that we have a ... buffer before we start annexing land," he said. "... As mayor, you represent the people of Colorado Springs, so I think it's important that everyone in Colorado Springs have water."

As mayor, he would also focus on lowering the cost of utilities. Though the price of utilities in Colorado Springs is lower than the national average, the savings isn't realized because of the high cost of living, he said.

"I can have cheap electricity and water all I want, but if I'm paying $1,600 for a one-bedroom apartment, it really doesn't balance that out," he said.

If elected, he would focus on pursuing more renewable energy resources, like solar and wind power, and provide energy-efficiency incentives so businesses and residents can make improvements that will help lower their utilities cost over time, among other ideas.

He also wants to address homelessness by increasing access to support centers and resources, as well as improve public transportation to make it easier and more effective for residents to move across the city.

Solutions to these issues must include public input, he said. To allow everyone a voice, Reece Rodebaugh said he would hold meetings with the public between City Council meetings.

"I want to bring change," he said. "I'm listening to everybody."