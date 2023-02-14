Colorado Springs residents on Wednesday will have a chance to hear directly from City Council candidates during a meet and greet event hosted by the Pikes Peak United Way.

All 13 candidates running in the upcoming April 4 municipal election were invited to the free public event and most are expected to attend, said Lindsey Caroon, an organization spokeswoman. Residents can ask questions and get to know the candidates, a news release said.

The event is scheduled from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Pikes Peak United Way, 518 N. Nevada Ave. No RSVP is required.

Eleven candidates are running for three at-large City Council seats, each for a four-year term. They are Jaymen Johnson, David Leinweber, Lynette Crow-Iverson, Katherine "Kat" Gayle, Brian Risley, Roland Rainey Jr., Glenn Carlson, Jay Inman, Chineta Davis, Gordon KIingenschmitt and Jane Northrup Glenn.

Two candidates are running for election to the City Council District 3 seat, and the victor will serve the remaining two years of the term. They are Michelle Renee Talarico and Scott Hiller.