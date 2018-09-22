With Colorado’s 6th Congressional District race between incumbent Republican Mike Coffman and Democratic challenger Jason Crow drawing national interest, backers of the two candidates are pulling out their wallets for big advertising buys.
The perennial battleground district in the Denver suburbs is one of two dozen nationwide won by Democrat Hillary Clinton but held by a Republican. The Cook Political Report lists it as a toss-up, and Roll Call recently moved Coffman up a notch on its list of the 10 most vulnerable House members.
Here’s a look at the latest salvos in the 6th District ad wars:
‘Special interests, corporate PACs’
A Democratic group devoted to getting big money out of politics launched a $1 million ad campaign Sept. 6 targeting Coffman for the millions the five-term Aurora Republican has raised from corporate interests in his runs for Congress.
“There are millions of reasons career politician Mike Coffman’s got to go. Special interests and corporate PACs spent $17 million to keep him in D.C.,” says a 30-second End Citizens United TV ad, which was set to air through Sept. 17.
The group, which endorsed Crow a year ago, was spending $645,000 on broadcast and cable ads, $215,000 on digital advertising and $127,000 on direct mail with the same message, a spokeswoman said.
“Over the past two years, we’ve conducted extensive research and polling on this and actually found that a money in politics message is an incredibly powerful issue with voters,” Anne Feldman, End Citizens United’s press secretary, told Colorado Politics. “Not only does it energize the base, but it moves independents and unaffiliated voters — many of whom voted for Trump and his message of draining the swamp.”
Like dozens of Democrats running nationwide this cycle, Crow has pledged to reject contributions from corporate PACs — a relatively cost-free move for a first-time candidate, critics point out, since big business doesn’t typically shovel money their way.
A poll commissioned by End Citizens United in February showed Crow leading Coffman by 5 points. But the Democrat’s lead increased to 10 points after voters were told Crow “is not taking a dime” from corporate PACs, while Coffman “has accepted $1.6 million from corporate PACs and just voted to give corporations a huge tax cut,” a reference to the GOP tax plan passed with Coffman’s support at the end of last year.
The campaign finance reform group has said it plans to spend $35 million targeting 20 Republican incumbents in the midterms. It spent what it called six figures on an ad hammering Coffman for his vote on the tax bill.
Coffman’s campaign manager dismissed the latest ad campaign, raising an attack leveled by a primary opponent who charged Crow, a corporate attorney, wasn’t as squeaky clean as he portrayed himself.
“Another day, another Nancy Pelosi front group spending millions of dollars to beat Mike Coffman,” Tyler Sandberg told Colorado Politics. “As (Crow’s primary challenger) Levi Tillemann said, Jason Crow has been taking laundered corporate PAC money his whole campaign. Money laundering and financial crimes are something Jason Crow knows well, having defended corporate executives that embezzled employee pensions, ripped off hospitals and schools, and even an executive that defrauded veterans.”
‘Turning his back on vets’
A Republican super PAC released its second TV ad Sept. 7 attacking Crow for the decorated Army veteran’s record on veterans issues.
The 30-second ad, paid for by the House GOP-aligned Congressional Leadership Fund, repeats charges from the group’s first ad — that Crow missed meetings of a state veterans board while the crisis at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs festered (a claim deemed an “overreach” in a fact check by KUSA-9News, Colorado Politics’ broadcast partner).
It also throws in another charge: that Crow “cashed in while veterans got ripped off, defending a corporate executive who stole millions from a veterans hospital.”
Crow, who served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and was awarded a Bronze Star, is challenging Coffman, an Army and Marine Corps veteran.
The ad, airing on cable and broadcast TV and digital platforms, is part of a $2.3 million campaign the Republican PAC has announced in the district.
The case referenced in the ad involves Jonathan Saunders, who ran a company that contracted with the VA in Texas. In 2013, he was charged with multiple counts of fraud and identity theft surrounding a $2 million agreement with a VA hospital based on false claims that his company was owned by service-disabled veterans.
According to court records, Crow, an attorney at Colorado law firm Holland & Hart, represented Saunders for about a month around the time he was indicted. Saunders soon after enlisted another attorney before pleading guilty two years later. He was sentenced to one year in federal prison and ordered to pay back $1.5 million.
“As a trial lawyer, Jason Crow cashed in while veterans got ripped off, defending a corporate executive who stole millions from a veterans hospital,” Courtney Alexander, CLF communications director, said in a statement. “Coloradans deserve better than Jason Crow.”
Crow campaign Communications Director Mitch Schwartz blasted the ads, pointing to a Denver Post editorial published Sept. 6 that called the first CLF ad “grossly misleading” and slammed Coffman for echoing the attack on Twitter.
“As the Denver Post editorial board said, (U.S. House Speaker) Paul Ryan’s super PAC should fire whoever is making these intellectually dishonest TV ads — and Mike Coffman should be ashamed for parroting the same attacks on decorated combat veteran Jason Crow,” Schwartz said in a statement.
“After earning a Bronze Star and leading over 100 combat missions, Jason was named pro-bono lawyer of the year for hundreds volunteer of hours spent helping veterans. We know Mike Coffman was desperate to hide his 96 percent voting record with Trump, but this is a new low.”
The Post editorial tore into the Republican PAC’s attempt to link the health care scandal that engulfed the VA with Crow’s attendance record on the state advisory board — missing 17 monthly meetings over five years, a stretch when Crow and his wife’s two young children were born.
Ralph Bozella, who chaired the Colorado Board of Veterans Affairs when Crow sat on the panel, denounced the earlier ad in a statement.
“This attack is politics at its worst,” he said. “In my tenure as chair, Jason Crow was an indispensable member of the Colorado Board of Veterans Affairs. He dutifully served veterans across the state — from his tireless efforts helping bring the new VA hospital to Aurora, to his work on the homelessness facility in Fort Lyon that served veterans. Jason was a tremendous asset in this completely volunteer role who went above and beyond to serve.”