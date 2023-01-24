Eleven candidates have filed to join a crowded mayoral race in the city of Colorado Springs' April 4 nonpartisan, all-mail municipal election, according to the Colorado Springs city website. The victor will be the city's first new mayor in eight years.

Eleven others are also running to fill three at-large City Council seats, each for a four-year term, and two candidates are running to fill the vacant City Council District 3 seat to serve the remaining two years of the term.

Candidates may withdraw their filings by 5 p.m. Friday if they no longer wish to run for office and have their name printed on the ballot.

Here's a look at who is running in this year's election:

MAYORAL CANDIDATES

Sallie Clark

Clark worked most recently as the Colorado director for rural development with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She has also previously served on the Colorado Springs City Council and El Paso County Board of Commissioners, and is a longtime businesswoman, the owner of the Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn.

Phone number: 719-651-5030 or 719-250-6923

Email: Sallie@ElectClark.com

Website: ElectClark.com

Mailing address: Citizens for Sallie Clark, Mayor, P.O. Box 38279, Colorado Springs, CO 80937

•

Andrew Dalby

A small-business owner, Andrew Dalby is a Colorado Springs native and former information technology consultant.

Phone number: 719-301-9977 or 719-357-6850

Email: Andrew@Dalby4Mayor.com

Website: Dalby4Mayor.com

Mailing address: 6850 Dalby Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80923

•

Darryl Glenn

Darryl Glenn is a retired Air Force officer, as well as a former Colorado Springs city councilman and El Paso County commissioner. He is also the husband of Colorado Springs at-large City Council candidate Jane Northrup Glenn.

Phone number: 719-271-6690

Email: glenncampaign@msn.com

Website: DarrylGlenn4Colorado.com

Mailing address: Committee to Elect Darryl Glenn, 6064 Box Canyon Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80924

•

Longinos Gonzalez Jr.

Currently serving as an El Paso County commissioner, Gonzalez is a former Air Force lieutenant colonel, businessman and school teacher.

Phone number: 719-247-2934

Email: longinosjr@gmail.com

Website: longinosformayor.com

Mailing address: Longinos for Mayor, P.O. Box 14015, Colorado Springs, CO 80914

•

Lawrence Martinez

Martinez has worked as a hospice home care specialist and a business consultant.

Phone number: 719-679-4450

Email: rockymountainknightcsco@gmail.com

Website: Not available.

Mailing address: Not available.

•

Jim Miller

Miller is a veteran and small business owner of a local tire and vending business.

Phone number: 719-960-1136

Email: JimMillerForMayorCS@gmail.com

Website: Not available.

Mailing address: Jim Miller for Mayor, P.O. Box 9583, Colorado Springs, CO 80932

•

Blessing "Yemi" Mobolade

Mobolade, a west African immigrant, is an entrepreneur and former Small Business Development administrator for the city of Colorado Springs. He is the co-founder of Good Neighbors Meeting House and The Wild Goose Meeting House.

Phone number: 719-203-2324

Email: Yemi@YemiForMayor.com

Website: YemiForMayor.com

Mailing address: Friends of Yemi, 2316 N. Wahsatch Ave., No. 129, Colorado Springs, CO 80907

•

Kallan Reece Rodebaugh

Reece Rodebaugh is a professional stand-up comedian and model.

Phone number: Not available.

Email: KallanforMayor2023@gmail.com

Website: Not available.

Mailing address: Not available.

•

Tom Strand

Currently serving as Colorado Springs City Council president, Strand is a retired military officer who, when he was in the U.S. Air Force, was the former senior lawyer and commandant of the Judge Advocate General School in Montgomery, Ala. He has served several local leadership positions, including as vice president and president of the District 11 Board of Education, among others.

Phone number: 719-210-1607

Email: tomstrand19@yahoo.com or info@standwithstrand.com

Website: Not available.

Mailing address: Committee to Elect Strand - Mayor, 1222 W. Kiowa St., Colorado Springs, CO 80904 or Thomas Strand, 545 Third St., P.O. Box No. 1461, Monument, CO 80132

•

Johnathan Tiegen

Photo not available.

Phone number: 1-424-488-4305

Email: Tiegen@TigforMayor.com

Website: Not available.

Mailing address: Not available.

•

Wayne Williams

Currently serving on the Colorado Springs City Council, Williams is a lawyer and a former Colorado secretary of state, El Paso County clerk and recorder and a former county commissioner.

Phone number: 719-299-1886 or 719-439-1870

Email: WayneWilliamsForMayor@Gmail.com

Website: WinWithWayne.org

Mailing address: Wayne Williams for Colorado, 3472 Research Parkway, Suite 104-200, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

•

Christopher Mitchell*

*Mitchell also filed documents to run in the race for Colorado Springs mayor, but must cure deficiencies, City Clerk Sarah Johnson said Tuesday. Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday to cure any deficiencies in filing documents.

AT-LARGE CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES

Glenn Carlson

Carlson is a business owner and entrepreneur who has run businesses in the real estate, automotive, technology and service sectors. Carlson and his wife own and operate several local massage therapy clinics. He is also the former president of the board of the Trails and Open Space Coalition.

Phone number: Not available.

Email: electglenncarlson@gmail.com

Website: electglenncarlson.com

Mailing address: Friends of Glenn Carlson, 4910 Braeburn Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80919-3134

•

Lynette Crow-Iverson

Crow-Iverson is the founder, president and CEO of Colorado Springs drug screening and background check company Conspire! She serves on several local boards, including as chairwoman of civic nonprofit Colorado Springs Forward and as vice chair of the UCHealth Grandview Hospital board of directors, among others.

Phone number: 719-351-9226

Email: g-lynette@hotmail.com

Website: Not available.

Mailing address: Not available.

•

Chineta Davis

Davis is a longtime public relations professional and community volunteer.

Phone number: 719-231-1622 or ​719-354-0327

Email: CL@cldsbusinessdevelopers.com

Website: Not available.

Mailing address: Not available.

•

Katherine Gayle

Photo not available.

Phone number: Not available.

Email: Not available.

Website: Not available.

Mailing address: Not available.

•

Jay Inman

Inman is a former enterprise architect with Microsoft and a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel. He is a small businessman and serves on the Academy School District 20 District Accountability Committee.

Phone number: 719-722-0214 or 719-332-4847

Email: campaign@jayinmanforcouncil.com

Website: jayinmanforcouncil.com

Mailing address: Prolibertas, 9235 N. Union Blvd., Suite 150, Box 387, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

•

Jaymen Johnson

Photo not available.

Phone number: 719-482-0143 or 719-216-9009

Email: johnsonjaymen@gmail.com or jj4cc719@gmail.com

Website: Not available.

Mailing address: Not available.

•

Gordon Klingenschmitt

Klingenschmitt is a part-time chaplain in Colorado Springs and a former Colorado House of Representatives member, representing District 15. He is also a U.S. Air Force veteran, a former U.S. Navy chaplain and is a graduate of the Air Force Academy.

Phone number: 719-360-5132

Email: gordonforcolorado@yahoo.com

Website: gordonforcolorado.com

Mailing address: P.O. Box 77077, Colorado Springs, CO 80922

•

David Leinweber

Photo not available.

Phone number: 719-301-9524

Email: info@leinweber4cos.com

Website: Not available.

Mailing address: Friends of Dave, P.O. Box 6522, Colorado Springs, CO 80934

•

Jane Northrup Glenn

Northrup Glenn is an entrepreneur who founded the employment agency Authority Staffing in Fort Collins. She also founded the private membership-based staffing agency the American Christian Marketplace Authority, which is a member of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC but has not yet launched. She is a former Vice President of Government Affairs for the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors and is the wife of Colorado Springs mayoral candidate Darryl Glenn.

Phone number: 1-970-308-5943

Email: janenorthrupglenn@gmail.com

Website: janenorthrupglenn.com

Mailing address: Campaign to Elect Jane Northrup Glenn, 6064 Box Canyon Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80924

•

Roland Rainey Jr.

Rainey is a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel, entrepreneur and educator. Rainey is an adjunct professor of political science and international relations at Colorado State University - Pueblo, and founded the Colorado Springs Cyclones semi-professional football organization where he mentored and coached young men for nine years.

Phone number: 719-209-8740

Email: rolandraineycos@gmail.com

Website: rolandrainey.com

Mailing address: 5936 Grover Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80923

•

Brian Risley

A Colorado Springs native, Risley is also an architect and president of CRP architects. He is also the chairman of the El Paso County Planning Commission and is a member of the Colorado Springs Leadership Institute Board of Directors.

Phone number: 719-651-2082 or 719-594-9673

Email: Brian@crparchitects.com

Website: Not available.

Mailing address: Brian Risley for Colorado Springs, P.O. Box 451, Colorado Springs, CO 80901

•

Quiana Vargas*

*Vargas also filed documents to run in the race for the at-large Colorado Springs City Council seat, but must cure deficiencies, City Clerk Sarah Johnson said Tuesday. Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday to cure any deficiencies in filing documents.

DISTRICT 3 CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES

Scott Hiller

Photo not available.

Phone number: Not available.

Email: Not available.

Website: Not available.

Mailing address: Not available.

•

Michelle Renee Talarico

Talarico is an entrepreneur and community leader who co-owns The Picnic Basket Catering Collective, including Cravings Catering and Buffalo Gals Grilling Company.

Phone number: 719-499-8850 or 719-351-9611

Email: Michellet@pbcatering.com

Website: Not available.

Mailing address: Team Talarico, P.O. Box 60154, Colorado Springs, CO 80960