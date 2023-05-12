Little would change for Holly Williams, a politician in her own right, in the event that her husband's Colorado Springs mayoral bid proves successful, a dynamic that some say would bolster the influence the political power couple wields in the community.

First elected county commissioner for District 1 in 2018, most of Holly Williams' time on the board has coincided with Wayne Williams' former role as an at-large city councilman, a situation she believes is a manageable non-issue at worst and a positive intergovernmental relationship at best.

"Wayne says, ‘I’ve never met a voter who doesn’t want the city and the county to work closely together,'" Holly Williams said from the dining table of their home on Colorado Springs' north side.

The two, married for 36 years, met in 1986 in Washington, D.C. — she working on Capitol Hill and he for the Republican Senatorial Committee — and moved to Colorado Springs that same year, when Holly Williams began to take on a more "supportive position" to her husband's political aspirations, she said.

Wayne Williams launched his governmental career in 2002, when he was elected to the Board of County Commissioners and served two terms.

“That first campaign, we walked every precinct that was walkable three times," Holly Williams said. "My kids walked every precinct with us.”

It's an experience, she said, that makes the couple's four now-adult children tend to avoid visiting during more recent campaigns. “They realized they’d be put to work if they came," she said, laughing.

During that time, Holly Williams worked as the county public trustee, a position she said is now wrapped into the county treasurer's office. She then "floated around" through other roles, such as office manager for U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn. After Wayne Williams was elected county clerk and recorder in 2010, and in 2014 successfully defeated Democratic nominee Joe Neguse for Colorado secretary of state, Holly Williams took on an administrative role with the county recycling program.

“I never expected to run for office, but I was actually selling myself short in what I could do for a career," she said.

Now in her second term as a commissioner, Holly Williams said she considers public service a "labor of love" as she faces scrutiny over decisions on hot-button issues such as land use, and her main loves, roads and transportation. But she said that the job "really pushes me to excel in areas I wouldn’t normally have excelled in."

While her marriage to a former city councilmember has drawn concern over a conflict of interest in the past, Holly Williams said the two take steps at home to steer clear of work overlap, noting that during the COVID-19 pandemic, they even resorted to locking doors and barring the stairway with chairs to prevent the other from accidentally overhearing county or city business.

“(For 20 years), he really never shared his legal work with me, so we had to find different common interests," she said. "We're used to not talking about our work."

To City Councilwoman Yolanda Avila, the Williamses' two seats on the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority, which oversees a 1% sales tax to fund major regional road projects, was the most blatant issue.

"They voted as a bloc, and it was uncomfortable and didn’t feel fair," said Avila, who also sits on the PPRTA.

Because the mayor of Colorado Springs doesn't hold a seat on the PPRTA, a swath of the conflict may decrease if Wayne Williams becomes mayor, she said.

“(Calling it) a conflict is taking it a little too far, but they will work as a team," she said. "They work as a bloc to the extent that they’re able to.”

Holly Williams said she has recused herself when conflicts arise, and noted she's prepared to take steps to avoid the appearance of conflict if Wayne Williams becomes mayor, like stepping down from a board on which her husband may want or need to sit in the future.

“I’m one of five and he would be one of one," she said.

When asked about the issue in 2019, Wayne said neither he nor his wife is afraid of disagreeing with the other. Asked to provide examples , Holly Williams recalled two: the usefulness of traffic roundabouts and a controversial new water rule that could shape city growth.

The rule, narrowly approved 5-4 by the City Council in January, would require the Colorado Springs Utilities to have 128% of the water needed to serve existing residents and businesses and the projected demand from land seeking to enter city limits.

Wayne Williams voted in favor, arguing in part that it was preferable to the current standard and that it was necessary given the megadrought on the Colorado River that could trigger cutbacks to the city's water supply. The rule was heavily critiqued during the meeting for numerous reasons, such as giving one company in the city too much control over future development and pushing homebuilding out into El Paso County.

“I had no idea how far-reaching it would affect my relationships with people,” Holly Williams said, referencing her friends in the development community. “But that was his decision to make, and it’s probably something that needed to be made anyway.”

The mayoral campaign, she said, has only amplified tension among some friends or political allies, like former commissioner and councilwoman Sallie Clark.

“There’s a lot of fences to mend, but I just figure over time those will get mended. I hope.”

Still, she said the couple's long political resumes and involvement in church have garnered them strong friends who stand by through the mudslinging. Playing family rounds of Wordle, doing puzzles, or taking out frustration on beanbags in a yard game of cornhole haven't hurt.

They haven't talked about what Wayne Williams will do next if his opponent and political newcomer, Yemi Mobolade, wins on Tuesday, but she trusts it would be "interesting."

She'll return to her commissioner duties either way.

"Whoever wins, this city will continue to be great," she said. "Now, in my life, I just cross those bridges when I come to them.”

Editor's note: Drop-off boxes for ballots in the mayoral runoff election have been open for nearly two weeks. Ballots will be accepted until Tuesday, May 16.