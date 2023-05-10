In tandem with her husband's entrepreneurial prowess and past in business leadership, Abbey Mobolade said her experience as both an educator and critical care nurse would allow her to bring her own brand of advocacy to a city desperately in need of mental health services.

Wife of mayoral candidate and political newcomer, Yemi Mobolade, Abbey Mobolade said she has worked through her past roles as an English teacher and intensive-care unit nurse, and now a full-time nurse educator at Pikes Peak State College, to empower her students to harness their ability to change the lives of vulnerable populations.

It's an approach to work, she said, that helps her back Yemi Mobolade's campaign and set her own sights on addressing public safety issues through mental health initiatives if he wins the mayorship on Tuesday.

“In the same way, I've seen my husband mentor, train and really pull out the best in people and help them understand how much power they have to advocate for people to grow and reach their own potential,” she said.

Promising to lead the city with "fresh eyes" against the status quo, Yemi Mobolade has touted his leadership in the business and nonprofit sectors to tackle some of the most pressing issues the city faces, like home affordability, water availability, infrastructure, public safety and homelessness.

The latter two, Abbey Mobolade said, have too often seen a reactionary, not preventive, response by city governments.

“We're looking at the symptoms, like violence and drug use, and those are real issues," she said. "But if we start to pull at that thread a little bit, mental health is going to be a key component of fixing any and all of those things.”

As the parent of a child who needs access to mental health resources, trying to find care providers or navigating extensive wait lists is "like a part-time job," she said.

Additionally, public safety in the schools, and the feeling that she's "just not quite sure" how safe her three children may be when she drops them off, is brought to mind with every notification from the school district that one of its buildings is on lockdown, she said.

“When talking about the physical safety of our kids and their emotional safety, that mental health piece is huge," she said. "We do not have enough resources.”

She said that if her husband becomes mayor, she sees the platform as a "responsibility and a gift," and has a plan in place to use it.

Rather than needing to singlehandedly "know all the things," she'd "pull a page out of Yemi's handbook" and create a table where the behavioral health care providers, grant writers, school district nurses and nonprofits — such as Springs Rescue Mission, where Yemi Mobolade has served on its board of directors — can identify gaps in their own fields and collaborate on tangible approaches to meeting needs in the city.

"A clinic where people come in for traditional appointments may not be the most helpful thing (in certain health emergencies)," she said. "It truly is getting the people with all their different niches of experience together and starting back at the beginning. Where are the problems?"

She described that ability to bring a diverse group of people to a table and then listen to them — plus a seemingly tireless pursuit of what "could be" — as part of her husband's "magic" and said she's seen him forge that practice in his establishment of Wild Goose Meeting House and Good Neighbors Meeting House, two cafe-style eateries he co-owns.

The Mobolades, still dating at the time, noticed a lack of meaningful food culture in Colorado Springs when Yemi Mobolade moved to the city in 2010 and founded a church with the Christian and Missionary Alliance, she said. In response, he co-founded the two eateries as a hub for building "community and culture."

“Being able to look at what is and appreciate it for what it is and then still be able to envision what could be and what could be better is a little bit of a bug that I've caught being married to him,” Abbey Mobolade said.

Later, he served as a ministry leader at First Presbyterian Church of Colorado Springs from 2015 to 2017, where he mainly focused on forging partnerships with local mission organizations. While there, he co-founded the nonprofit COSILoveYou and the CityServe Day movement that unites more than 100 churches in service to the community. In recent years, he's held roles with various economic and business development groups, supporting small businesses and startup companies and promoting local economic development.

It's a broad resume void of political stints that Yemi Mobolade has touted as an unaffiliated candidate, but one that has drawn attacks from opponent Wayne Williams in the form of ad campaigns.

Williams, in an effort to convince voters that he's the Republican and conservative in the race, even as Yemi Mobolade won endorsements from former GOP officials and prominent local right-leaning figures, launched an ad at the end of April that paints Mobolade as a left-wing candidate, accusing him of supporting socialism and possibly looking to overturn a failed collective bargaining bid voters rejected in 2019.

"... I've been clear from Day One that I'm putting Colorado Springs ahead of party politics," Yemi Mobolade previously told The Gazette. "I'm putting our quality of life ahead of party politics. I'm putting our families … ahead of fearmongering."

Abbey Mobolade also rejected the label, echoing her husband's assertion that Williams assigned him an identity he "never claimed."

"It's really unfortunate that you can be a person who is open minded and willing to listen to people's perspective, their story, beliefs and values and ... appreciate people for their own experience, and just by the nature of being that person, you get labeled with certain things that are very inaccurate," she said.

She added that it would be a "waste" to exclude those voices from decisions that affect every resident of Colorado Springs — "not just the people who have titles."