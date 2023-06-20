Following an "intense" campaign that at times saw candidates trading barbs over their vision for the city or even their political affiliation, Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade and his mayoral runoff opponent Wayne Williams are ready to put that all behind them.

Mobolade and Williams this week released a 50-second digital ad called "We are Colorado Springs," featuring the newly-elected mayor and former city councilman in a "joint call to action" for residents to participate in the civic process and shape the city's future.

It is the final ad of this year's mayoral election, according to a news release from Mobolade's mayoral campaign that announced the ad.

In the release, the newly-elected mayor said despite some "heated competition" between the candidates it was "time to work together for the greater good of Colorado Springs."

Mobolade hailed Williams' dedication and service to the city, as well as his passion during the mayoral campaign.

"By standing together, we are sending a powerful message that unity and collaboration are absolutely critical to building a brighter future for our community," he said.

Williams called it "an honor" to highlight the importance of civic engagement alongside Mobolade.

"Our love for this city transcends politics and I commend Yemi for his desire to work with people from all backgrounds to ensure the needs of residents are met," Williams said in the release. "Now, more than ever, it is crucial that we bridge the divides and work to address the challenges we face. Together, we can ensure Colorado Springs continues to thrive."

The ad will run on digital advertising channels over the next week, the release said. It was paid for with funds from Mobolade's mayoral campaign.