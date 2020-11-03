Colorado Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn was cruising to victory past Democratic upstart Jillian Freeland Tuesday night in early returns, but by a slightly narrower margin than he delivered in past campaigns.
Lamborn led by nearly 50,000 votes in early returns tabulated by the Colorado Secretary of State. That gave him 55 percent of the vote, and spelled danger for Republicans statewide, who traditionally need to carry at least 60 percent of the El Paso County vote to win the state.
"I am honored that I have the opportunity to serve the people of the district for the next two years," Lamborn said Tuesday night. "It is the biggest honor of my life.
It was a quiet campaign for the seat amid a loud election year, with little advertising and the opponents never meeting face-to-face. Amid coronavirus, both sides largely campaigned online, with the door-knocking and handshakes of past years shelved by the pandemic.
Lamborn, elected to the post in 2006, is viewed as one of the House’s most conservative members and has traditionally sailed by opponents in November matchups, often pulling two-thirds of the vote. But with President Donald Trump sliding in the Colorado polls, Freeland, a professional midwife and mother of two, attacked perceived cracks in Lamborn’s armor, including his opposition to government-backed universal health care coverage.
“They should vote for me because of why I’m running,” Freeland said during the campaign. “I have two little girls who need to grow up on a healthy planet with health care available.” Freeland also called for clean-energy policies, minimum wage hikes and stricter firearms policies including more background checks.
“We clearly have a pressing economic crisis to deal with,” she said. “Clearly a lot of these jobs that have been lost aren’t going to come back.”
She had spent $121,000 on her campaign through mid-October.
Lamborn touted his his growing power atop the House Armed Services Committee to bolster his bid. Lamborn is the ranking Republican on a subcommittee that oversees military personnel policies and equipment deals.
With several other Republicans including Texas Republican Rep. Mac Thornberry retiring from the chamber, Lamborn is set to vault even higher.
“I’ve got a great opportunity to continue pushing for district priorities, such as getting U.S. Space Command permanently in Colorado Springs, making sure our military is well-funded and making sure our men and women in uniform are the best equipped in the world,” Lamborn said.
Through mid-October, Lamborn had spent $348,000 on his campaign.