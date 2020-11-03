Voters in Teller and parts of Douglas counties are giving State Rep. Mark Baisley a second term in House District 39.
Preliminary results from Tuesday’s election show Baisley, a Republican, leading Democratic challenger Ian Chapman of Florissant by a 30% margin. Libertarian candidate Bonnie Pyle received single-digit support, according to early numbers.
As former vice chairman of the Republican Party of Colorado, Baisley is a veteran GOP leader who knows what he wants to accomplish over the next two years.
A Roxborough Park resident and cybersecurity engineer, Baisley said from a watch party in Highlands Ranch Tuesday night that in coming months he will fight to curtail “government ambition” in “forcing people to behave in a particular way in response to the COVID-19 pandemic."
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis should be "cheering on the public" and should "stop shutting businesses down," Baisley said, adding that restaurants cannot survive on 25% occupancy. Increasing COVID-19 cases mean some counties, including El Paso, now have stricter rules on business operations.
Baisley promotes limited government and supports individual rights in education, parental authority, gun ownership, health care and general personal freedoms.
"Government should build infrastructure, roads and bridges, and protect liberties," he said. "That's an appropriate role for government, instead of public dollars being wasted on social-engineering projects, like trying to manage people's health care."
He said he also hopes to continue focusing on his interests in education, health insurance and technology — committees on which he has served since first taking office in 2018.
Rethinking traffic laws pertaining to vehicle registration and auto insurance, getting the state transportation department to work better with counties on road maintenance projects and improving transparency for businesses in dealing with state government through a one-stop website are also among his goals.
"I want to make Colorado a friendly place to do business," he said.