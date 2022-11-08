Republican incumbent Bob Campbell was winning in the race to represent District 2 on the Board of Teller County Commissioners, unofficial voting results showed Tuesday night.
Unofficial returns showed Campbell was beating his opponent, Democratic challenger and Divide Fire Protection District Director Dennis Luttrell, 62.2% to 37.8%.
Campbell is a business owner, financial planner and former Teller County treasurer, serving from 2010 to 2018. He also previously served on the Board of Teller County Commissioners from 2003 to 2010, and was elected again to the board in 2019.
Luttrell also previously served as a Teller County commissioner, from 1983 to 1990.
Campbell said by phone Tuesday night he was happy with and welcomed the confidence voters have placed in him to continue the job.
"I just want to serve my community. ... It's about serving the citizens that live here and ensuring everyday smart spending of government expenditures, and making sure we're meeting the current needs of our citizens," he said.
Campbell has said if reelected he will focus on the county's health, safety and welfare.
He also plans to use his "financial expertise in the county's conservative budget and financial planning and decisions," wants to continue reviewing Teller County's employee pay and benefits "to attract and retain the best and brightest professional employees" to the county, and will "protect and fight for individual rights" as well as Teller's "rural lifestyle," he previously said.
Campbell wants to see the county use capital funds to buy or build its own county-owned facilities to eliminate spending taxpayer funds to lease office buildings, he has said.
Campbell also said previously he will focus on "properly equipping" the county to communicate and manage ongoing risk of wildfires and other natural disasters, as well as ensuring the county provides its services in "the most efficient and effective way possible."