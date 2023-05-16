Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has congratulated Yemi Mobolade on his victory in Tuesday's runoff election for mayor of Colorado Springs.

"Congratulations to Mayor-elect Yemi Mobolade on his victory and I look forward to working with the Mayor-elect to help save people money in Colorado Springs, make Colorado one of the ten safest states, and move Colorado Springs forward,” Polis wrote in a statement.

Mobolade, a political newcomer who will become the first elected Black mayor of Colorado Springs, has 57.53% of the votes in early unofficial results. His opponent, Wayne Williams, who has 42.47%, conceded after the first results were published.

A total of 114,532 ballots had been counted as of the first results published by the City Clerk's Office shortly after polls closed Tuesday night. Additional ballots are still being counted.

The governor also thanked Colorado Springs citizens for participating in democracy.

“Thank you to every Colorado Springs resident who voted," he said.