It's here — a presidential election at the end of a long, yet short — slow, yet busy — year chock-full of headlines, including a global pandemic hit the U.S., civil unrest and President Donald Trump being hospitalized with coronavirus.
The Gazette's portfolio of publications — including The Colorado Springs Gazette, The Denver Gazette and Colorado Politics — will be bringing you the latest on national, state and local politics throughout the night. Check back frequently for quick-hit updates from our corral of portfolio of reporters, stationed up and down the Front Range.
10:14 p.m.
Democrats are expected to hold on to their large majority in the state House and hope to expand a slim three-seat majority in the 35-seat state Senate, according to the Associated Press.
10:13 p.m.
Denver is setting up a downtown police command post as a precaution for election-related unrest, the Associated Press reports.
10:11 p.m.
Colorado voters have rejected an initiative that would have banned abortion during the third trimester of pregnancy. The proposed ban after 22 weeks had no exceptions for rape, incest or a diagnosis in which the fetus can’t survive outside the womb. Opponents called it another effort by advocates who’ve repeatedly tried and failed to ban abortion in Colorado.
10:08 p.m.
Joe Biden wins Hawaii, the Associated Press projects. Biden currently leads Donald Trump in electoral votes 213 to 118, according to Associated Press projections.
10:05 p.m.
In state House District 17, representing southeast Colorado Springs, incumbent and Democrat Tony Exum has a healthy lead, The Gazette's Mary Shinn reports.
10:02 p.m.
"I will work my heart out for Colorado," former Gov. John Hickenlooper said in a tweet accompanying an acceptance speech video Tuesday night.
9:23 p.m.
Donald Trump has won Utah and Idaho, the Associated Press projects. Joe Biden has won Washington, Oregon and California. Biden currently leads Trump 209 to 118 in electoral college votes, the news outlet projects.
8:49 p.m.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, has successfully defended his seat in the House in Colorado's 5th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.
8:48 p.m.
Donald Trump has won Missouri, the Associated Press projects. Joe Biden currently leads Trump in electoral college votes 1331 to 108, according to projections from the news outlet.
8:06 p.m.
U.S. Rep Joe Neguse has won re-election to the House in Colorado's 2nd Congressional District, the Associated Press projects.
7:57 p.m.
"It has been such an honor serving the people of Colorado in the Senate for the past 6 years," U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Yuma, tweeted. He has reportedly conceded to former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat.
7:55 p.m. From Colorado Politics' Marianne Goodland: "No" votes are leading by 17 points on Colorado's Prop 115, which would ban abortions at 22 weeks and beyond.
7:47 p.m. Former Gov. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, has defeated U.S. Rep. Cory Gardner, a Republican from Yuma, for his U.S. Senate seat, the Associated Press projects.
7:44 p.m. Democrat U.S. Rep. Jason Crow has won re-election to the House in Colorado's 6th Congressional District, the AP projects. Democrat incumbent U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter has won re-election to the House in the 7th Congressional District, the news outlet also projects.
7:40 p.m. Joe Biden has won Washington, D.C., according to the Associated Press. He leads Trump in electoral votes 131 to 92, according to the news outlet. Two hundred and seventy are required for an electoral college win.
7:40 p.m. Joe Biden has won Colorado, according to the Associated Press.
7:31 p.m. U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, currently leads Democratic challenger Jillian Freeland in the race for Colorado's 5th Congressional District, with 61% of votes to her 35%, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
7:25 p.m. Joe Biden has won New Mexico, according to the Associated Press.
7:25 p.m. Joe Biden has won Colorado, CBS and ABC are projecting. Biden currently has 119 projected electoral votes to Trump's 92, according to an Associated Press tally.
7:22 p.m. Watch The Colorado Springs Gazette's Tom Roeder discuss key El Paso County races.
7:20 p.m.
Donald Trump has won Nebraska, Louisiana, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota, according to the Associated Press. Joe Biden has won New Mexico and New York.
7:18 p.m.
Democrat incumbent Diana DeGette has won re-election to the U.S. House in Colorado's 1st Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.
7:05 p.m.
Polls have closed in Colorado, and Joe Biden has 65% of votes, with one of 64 counties reporting. Donald Trump has 33% of votes, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office. In the state's Senate race, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, Democrat, leads incumbent Cory Gardner, Republican, with 63% of the vote. In the District 3 House race, newcomer Lauren Boebert, Republican, leads Diane Mitsch Bush, Democrat, with 61% of the vote.
6:11 p.m.
The Associated Press has called Joe Biden as the winner of Rhode Island, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, Delaware and Connecticut. Donald Trump has been called as the winner of Oklahoma, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and South Carolina.
5:56 p.m.
The Associated Press has called Joe Biden as the winner of Virginia, and Donald Trump as the winner of West Virginia.
5:55 p.m.
View Election Day photos from around the U.S. here.
5:18 p.m.
Polls are open until 7 p.m. in Colorado, The Colorado Springs Gazette's Debbie Kelley reminds.
5:13 p.m.
The Associated Press has called Joe Biden as the winner of Vermont, and Donald Trump as the winner of Kentucky.
4:57 p.m.
The nation is seeing a large voter turnout and few hiccups, the Associated Press reports:
WASHINGTON — Voters decided between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden on Tuesday, closing an epic campaign marked by rancor and fear that will influence how the U.S. confronts everything from the pandemic to race relations for years to come.
The first set of polls neared a close in the East after millions of voters put aside worries about the virus — and long lines — to turn out in person. They joined 102 million fellow Americans who voted days or weeks earlier, a record number that represented 73% of the total vote in the 2016 presidential election.
Spirits were high — and positive — in many polling places after a long, exceptionally divisive campaign.
“The most important issue is for us to set aside our personal differences that we have with each other,” said Eboni Price, 29, who rode her horse Moon to her polling place in a northwest Houston neighborhood.
Biden entered Election Day with multiple paths to victory, while Trump, playing catch-up in a number of battleground states, had a narrower but still feasible road to clinch 270 Electoral College votes. Control of the Senate was at stake, too: Democrats needed to net three seats if Biden captured the White House to gain control of all of Washington for the first time in a decade. The House was expected to remain under Democratic control.
With the worst public health crisis in a century still fiercely present, the pandemic — and Trump’s handling of it — was the inescapable focus for 2020.
4:48 p.m.
Nearly 80% of active voters in Denver had returned their ballots as of 4 p.m., according to Denver Elections.
4:46 p.m.
From The Colorado Springs Gazette's Mary Shinn, in Fountain:
4:21 p.m.
Tonight's timeline: What to expect
- 4 p.m. MST: First polls close in Kentucky and Indiana.
- 5 p.m.: Polls begin closing in all-important Florida, but some polls don't close until 6 p.m. Georgia also closes at 5.
- 5:30 p.m.: North Carolina and Ohio.
- 6 p.m. Pennsylvania and most of Texas and early polls in Michigan.
- 7 p.m. Colorado, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, Minnesota and final Texas polls.
- 8 p.m. Iowa and Nevada
While most races in Colorado could be called early, some races may not. Some county clerks, most notably in the 3rd Congressional District's Pueblo and Garfield counties, do not intend to count through the night and will likely wrap up by 10 p.m. This is not a new practice, says Lynn Bartels, spokeswoman for the Colorado County Clerks Association (and Colorado Politics columnist).
4:20 p.m.
What’s the deal with all the judges?
Voters will decide which of the 103 judges on the ballot will keep their jobs. Unlike federal judges, who are appointed for life, Colorado residents have a say on whether to retain state judges for terms ranging from four to 10 years.
This year, citizen-led commissions recommended that two judges did not meet performance standards.
4:19 p.m.
Unaffiliates have the most votes, but Democrats vote the most
Coloradans were ready to get to the polls this year, as early voting soared.
As of Wednesday morning, registered Democrats had turned in 106,305 more ballots than Republicans.
Colorado, however, has 99,774 more Democrats than Republicans, but the early voting turnout rate wasn't that much different between the two: 81% by Republicans to 83% by Democrats.
The state's largest bloc, unaffiliated voters, turned out strong before the election: 1,065,739 votes, which is 70.6% of those who don't declare a party affiliation.
Unaffiliated Coloradans have grown the fastest of the three since Trump's State of the Union speech on Feb. 4.
Democrats have added 66,795 voters and Republicans grew by just 26,715, while the unaffiliated ranks swelled by 127,944, according to the Secretary of State's office.
4:16 p.m.
From The Gazette's Paul Klee, pictures of businesses boarded-up in downtown Denver in anticipation of potential rioting over election-night results.
3:48 p.m.
A snippet of national election news, from the Associated Press:
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he voted for Joe Biden for president, making him the first Republican governor in the nation to acknowledge voting for the Democratic presidential candidate.
The Republican governor told reporters Tuesday after casting his ballot in his hometown of Berlin, Vermont, that he had never voted for a Democrat in his life.
“As many of you knew, I didn’t support President Trump. I wasn’t going to vote for him,” Scott said. “But then I came to the conclusion that it wasn’t enough for me to just not vote. I had to vote against.”
He says he "put country over party, which again wasn’t an easy thing to do in some respects.”
A couple of other current Republican governors have said they aren't voting for Trump, but they said they weren't voting for Biden, either. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says he left his ballot blank for president. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he voted for President Ronald Reagan, who died 16 years ago.
3:46 p.m.
Sights (and sounds) from outside the Denver Clerk and Recorder's office this morning.
3:42 p.m.
From The Colorado Springs Gazette's Jessica Snouwaert in downtown Colorado Springs.
3:24 p.m.
Drive-up (?) voting in Eagle County. Colorado voters have until 7 p.m. to return their ballots.
3:23 p.m.
From The Colorado Springs Gazette's Jessica Snouwaert in downtown Colorado Springs.
3:10 p.m.
Violinist Gregory Gershteyn, a member of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Orchestra, performs outside Centennial Hall in downtown Colorado Springs the afternoon of Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020.
3:08 p.m.
From the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office:
"The voter center at Fountain Library is experiencing long lines and wait times. Please visit an alternate nearby voter center at St. Dominic Catholic Church — 5354 US 85. If you do not need in-person service, please vote your mail ballot."
2:52 p.m.
Colorado surpassed the voter turnout of 2016 as of 10 a.m. on Election Day, Secretary of State Jena Griswold said.
Griswold said 76.6% of active voters had turned in a total of 2,839,395 ballots.
It was broken down to 930,452 from registered Democrats, 833,215 from registered Republicans and 1,088,369 from unaffiliated voters.
All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday to be counted.
In 2016, voter turnout in Colorado was 74.39%.
There are more than 380 ballot box drop-off locations and more than 340 voting centers open across the state, Griswold said.
She said voting in-person is safe and that personal protective equipment had been sent to voting centers.
Read more here.
2:50 p.m.
A Colorado National Guard cyber team will provide support to the Colorado Secretary of State's office during today's election, accord to a Monday press release from the Guard.
Six soldiers and airmen with the 140th Communications Flight and the Defense Cyber Operations Element are monitoring networks to prevent cyber-attacks and "enhance integration across state agencies," according to the release.
Guard cyber teams have assisted during statewide elections for the past eight years to help the secretary's office "monitor key systems for possible malicious activity," the release added.
Read more about the Guard's role in protecting statewide elections here.
— Erin Prater, The Colorado Springs Gazette