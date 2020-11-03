It's here — a presidential election at the end of a long, yet short — slow, yet busy — year chock-full of headlines, including a global pandemic hit the U.S., civil unrest and President Donald Trump being hospitalized with coronavirus.
The Gazette's portfolio of publications — including The Colorado Springs Gazette, The Denver Gazette and Colorado Politics — will be bringing you the latest on national, state and local politics throughout the night. Check back frequently for quick-hit updates from our corral of portfolio of reporters, stationed up and down the Front Range.
3:48 p.m.
A snippet of national election news, from the Associated Press:
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he voted for Joe Biden for president, making him the first Republican governor in the nation to acknowledge voting for the Democratic presidential candidate.
The Republican governor told reporters Tuesday after casting his ballot in his hometown of Berlin, Vermont, that he had never voted for a Democrat in his life.
“As many of you knew, I didn’t support President Trump. I wasn’t going to vote for him,” Scott said. “But then I came to the conclusion that it wasn’t enough for me to just not vote. I had to vote against.”
He says he "put country over party, which again wasn’t an easy thing to do in some respects.”
A couple of other current Republican governors have said they aren't voting for Trump, but they said they weren't voting for Biden, either. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says he left his ballot blank for president. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he voted for President Ronald Reagan, who died 16 years ago.
3:46 p.m.
Sights (and sounds) from outside the Denver Clerk and Recorder's office this morning.
This is how @MileHighClerk opens the polls! 36 Vote Centers and 38 24-Hour Ballot Boxes are open until 7pm in Denver. Let’s get those ballots back! #COPolitics #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/NpkWVyJKwc— Denver Elections (@DenverElections) November 3, 2020
3:42 p.m.
From The Colorado Springs Gazette's Jessica Snouwaert in downtown Colorado Springs.
There has been a steady stream of cars dropping of ballots at a drive-thu station downtown. Volunteers for the county Madison Doolittle and Sandra Hawk help collect ballots. #Elections2020 #ColoradoVotes pic.twitter.com/XbNN3wamrj— Jessy Snouwaert (@JessySnouwaert) November 3, 2020
3:24 p.m.
Drive-up (?) voting in Eagle County. Colorado voters have until 7 p.m. to return their ballots.
Customers using our convenient drive up...er...ride up ballot drop box in El Jebel. Giddy up and get those ballots in before 7 pm! pic.twitter.com/Qmo6WIkF5J— Eagle County Clerk and Recorder (@ECClerk) November 3, 2020
3:23 p.m.
From The Colorado Springs Gazette's Jessica Snouwaert in downtown Colorado Springs.
Spotted on South Tejon Street. They said they hoped to spark discussion with the flags. @csgazette #Election2020 #ColoradoVotes pic.twitter.com/AJTlZ0RY3r— Jessy Snouwaert (@JessySnouwaert) November 3, 2020
3:10 p.m.
Violinist Gregory Gershteyn, a member of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Orchestra, performs outside Centennial Hall in downtown Colorado Springs the afternoon of Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020.
3:08 p.m.
From the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office:
"The voter center at Fountain Library is experiencing long lines and wait times. Please visit an alternate nearby voter center at St. Dominic Catholic Church — 5354 US 85. If you do not need in-person service, please vote your mail ballot."
— Mary Shinn
2:52 p.m.
Colorado surpassed the voter turnout of 2016 as of 10 a.m. on Election Day, Secretary of State Jena Griswold said.
Griswold said 76.6% of active voters had turned in a total of 2,839,395 ballots.
It was broken down to 930,452 from registered Democrats, 833,215 from registered Republicans and 1,088,369 from unaffiliated voters.
All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday to be counted.
In 2016, voter turnout in Colorado was 74.39%.
There are more than 380 ballot box drop-off locations and more than 340 voting centers open across the state, Griswold said.
She said voting in-person is safe and that personal protective equipment had been sent to voting centers.
Read more here.
— The Denver Gazette
2:50 p.m.
A Colorado National Guard cyber team will provide support to the Colorado Secretary of State's office during today's election, accord to a Monday press release from the Guard.
Six soldiers and airmen with the 140th Communications Flight and the Defense Cyber Operations Element are monitoring networks to prevent cyber-attacks and "enhance integration across state agencies," according to the release.
Guard cyber teams have assisted during statewide elections for the past eight years to help the secretary's office "monitor key systems for possible malicious activity," the release added.
Read more about the Guard's role in protecting statewide elections here.
— Erin Prater