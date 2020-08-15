No other nation has an election success record like ours. We have held 58 consecutive presidential elections since 1789 and we've never postponed one. Moreover, we've witnessed the peaceful transfer of power from one political party to another 22 times.
Now we've begun our 59th presidential election, and most people understand it will primarily be a referendum on President Donald Trump. His has been an unusual presidency, and the country is, to understate it, divided about him and his "America First" policies and COVID-19 pandemic leadership.
Dozens of authors have weighed in on Trump or the state of the nation. We share here brief reviews of several of these books, ranging from very pro-Trump to decidedly anti-Trump. At least four of these authors are Republicans or conservatives.
• David Horowitz, "Blitz: Trump Will Smash The Left and Win" (Humanix Books, 2020). Horowitz, a staunch conservative, is a prolific best-selling author. Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, says, "If you are interested in debating the deranged liberals with facts, you won't want to miss this book."
And if you are a regular FOX TV-viewer, this book will reinforce that networks's narratives: the Mueller investigation was a partisan scam; Trump has been a patriotic defender of our borders and our Second Amendment rights; he's been our most pro-Israel president; and he's our best defense against the "Green New Deal," which the authors says should be called "Green Communism".
Moderate Republicans, Independents and Democrats will not enjoy what they read here, yet may develop an understanding of the Trump-believers and why most will be sticking by their man.
• John Yoo, "Defender-In-Chief: Donald Trump's Fight for Presidential Power" (All Points Books, 2020). Yoo is also a conservative. A respected constitutional law professor at the University of California at Berkeley, he was a legal advisor at the Department of Justice in the George W. Bush administration, where he was noted for his approval of broad presidential discretionary authority.
Yoo says he has never met Trump, doesn't approve of Trump's immigration policies, and does not find the president personally appealing. Yet Yoo is a Hamiltonian Federalist with originalist judicial beliefs. He believes Trump has correctly defended presidential authority and, in most instances, defended presidential prerogative.
Thus he writes that Trump was correct during the impeachment hearings, when he fought back against State Department and National Security Council staffers who believed he acted unconstitutionally in his dealings with Ukraine. Regardless of his motives, Trump was correctly defending the original Constitution when he differed with these intelligence and FBI officials.
Yoo also defends Trump's dealings with Iran, Syria and Afghanistan. While Trump's decisions are sometimes impulsive, and he seems intoxicated with executive orders, he is acting as the Founders intended, Yoo says, pursuing the constitutional right of future presidents to take the means necessary to protect the nation's security.
It should be noted that there is no coverage of Trump's COVID-19 policies, or Trump's attitudes about Black Lives Matter or racial injustice.
• John Bolton, "The Room Where It Happened" (Simon and Schuster, 2020). Bolton, a noted Republican hawk, had served for many years in Republican State Departments, and briefly, under George W. Bush, as an acting U.N. Ambassador. He campaigned aggressively to be appointed secretary of State or national security advisor for Donald Trump. He was twice passed over for both jobs.
He succeeded in becoming Trump's third national security White House advisor, but it ended with his resigning a few days before he was likely to be fired. Trump told Fox's Sean Hannity that he knew Bolton was "a washed-up guy", but "I gave him a second chance."
Bolton's is a well written if very self-serving memoir. He relishes sharing his firsthand narrative of West Wing policy fights.Bolton goes relatively easy on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. But once Bolton's book came out, Pompeo blasted Bolton as a "traitor."
Bolton is toughest on Trump. He alleges Trump was no match for Vladimir Putin, and was delusional in his dealings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un . He says Trump asked China's President Xi Jinping to help his reelection prospects by buying more U.S. farm products. Trump also told Xi, so Bolton claims, that some of his (Trump's) supporters wanted to change the 22nd Amendment for him. (The 22nd Amendment provides for a two term limit for the American presidency.)
Bolton accuses Trump of putting politics ahead of the nation's interest and sound long-range policies. He faults Trump's dealings with Turkey and Ukraine, and deems Trump unfit to serve as president.
• Stuart Stevens, "It Was All A Lie: How the Republican Party Became Trump" (Knopf, 2020). Stevens has been a leading, and usually successful Republican campaign strategist for five decades. His book traces the history of the Republican Party from the Barry Goldwater years to the present. He lays out how the GOP became the "white grievance party" that it is today.
Trump, Stevens writes, didn't hijack the GOP — the party had already become Trump. Trump, or his like, was just inevitable. This is an angry rambling account of how Stevens believes his party lost its moral compass. He apologizes for having played a part in this wayward journey, noting that he usually — although not always — worked for principled Republicans like George H.W. Bush, Mitt Romney, Bill Weld, Charlie Baker and Larry Hogan.
Yet he was there in the room — "in the tribe" — as the Party embraced Goldwater's attack on the Civil Rights Act, embraced the "southern strategy" of George Wallace, and adopted a "race-baiting politics of resentment."
Steven says the Trump White House welcomes and empowers those on the right who peddle conspiracy theories and religious and racial bigotry on the internet. Donald Trump, he writes, did not change the Republican Party as much as he gave the Party permission to reveal its true self.
This is a deeply personal expose. Stevens was dedicated to the Republican Party until he recently joined the "Lincoln Project," a group of Republicans who have split from Trump, and are now actively seeking to defeat him. Steven's sense of failure is palpable.
• Eric A. Posner, "The Demagogue's Playbook: The Battle for American Democracy from the Founders to Trump" (All Points Books, 2020). Posner is a respected professor of constitutional law at the University of Chicago. He writes that Trump may have clashed with Congress, the courts and the media, yet he has rarely violated the laws or the Constitution. Meanwhile, he notes, Trump's executive actions, especially with regulatory agencies, have mostly been blocked or reversed by the federal courts.
Posner's splendid book surveys the demagogic personalities that have arisen in our republic. His rogue's gallery profiles Andrew Jackson, Georgia's Tom Watson, Huey Long, Father Charles Coughlin, Sen. Joseph McCarthy and George Wallace. While not calling these men " dictators," he shows how they borrowed strategies from "the demagogues playbook".
American demagogues were frequently nativists, and harbored anti-immigrant, anti-Semitic, anti-Asian and anti-Catholic sentiments.
"The demogoguery that brought Donald Trump to power has deep roots in the democratic culture of the United States, above all the populist and anti-elite strain that goes back to the beginning of the republic." Trump's strategies include vicious personal attacks, divisive appeals, especially against immigrants, contempt for the truth, attacks on elites and attacks on traditional political institutions.
Posner says it would be wrong to call Trump a dictator — but, "if a demagogue is a politician who verbally attacks institutions and tries to shake confidence in them, then Trump is a demagogue." Posner, who has impressive mainstream(not liberal) legal credentials, minces no words in his verdict about Trump and Trumpism. "We need to see him as a political monstrosity who should be repudiated by the body politic, so that politicians who eye the presidency in the future will be deterred from using Trump's ascendance as a model."
• Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt, "How Democracies Die" (Crown, 2019). These two Harvard University scholars have extensively studied how democracies in Europe, Africa and Latin America failed. They recognize that demagogues emerge from time to time in every society. Their book concentrates on the guardrails constitutional republics try to put in place to prevent military coups or the drift into authoritarianism.
The obvious guardrails are a written constitution, freedom of the press, safeguards for opposition parties, fair and regular elections, and independent legislative and judicial branches of government.
But Levitsky and Ziblatt emphasize that constitutions are always incomplete, and institutions alone are not enough to ensure the health and survival of a democracy.
The authors argue convincingly the constitutional democracy is fragile even in the best of times. Civic civility has to be almost as important a priority as sound policies that promote economic growth and economic opportunities for everyone.
Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy have been writing about presidential elections for more than fifty years. They have worked as staff aides in Congress and the White House and participated in ten national presidential nominating conventions. They are also authors or editors of about twenty books on American politics.