El Paso County's voter turnout in Tuesday's election already exceeded the number in the 2016 presidential election at 5 p.m. on Election Day, according to data from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.
County voters cast 369,457 mail and in-person ballots between Oct. 9 and 5 p.m. Tuesday, or 80.7% of the county's 457,532 active voters. That data came with two hours to go before polls closed and mail ballots had to be received, even as votes kept streaming in.
Four years earlier, county residents cast 327,755 ballots, representing 83.1% of the county's 394,400 active voters on Election Day 2016.
Teller County's turnout also was higher at 5 p.m. than it was four years earlier. The county's voters cast 16,179 mail and in-person ballots since Oct. 9, or 84.3% of the county's 19,189 active voters. In 2016, 14,736 ballots were cast, or 74.8% of the county's 19,712 active voters.
Long lines were reported outside the Fountain Library and drivers in a steady stream of vehicles dropped off ballots at a drop-off station in downtown Colorado Springs for much of the day.
The El Paso County turnout also ran bluer than in recent years.
Voters here cast 62% of their ballots for Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner in 2014, propelling him to victory statewide. When Gardner garnered just 55% of El Paso County votes Tuesday night, he conceded the race to Democrat John Hickenlooper.
Similarly, voters cast 56% of their ballots in 2016 for Donald Trump and just 34% for Hillary Clinton, though she won the state. This year, Trump won 52% of El Paso County's vote, compared with 41% for Joe Biden, who tripled Clinton's victory margin statewide.