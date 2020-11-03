El Paso County's voter turnout in Tuesday's election already exceeded the number that voted in the 2016 presidential election at 10 a.m. on Election Day, according to data from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.
County voters cast 343,108 mail and in-person ballots between Oct. 9 and 10 a.m. Tuesday, or 75.3% of the county's 455,158 active voters with nine hours to go before polls close and mail ballots must be received. Four years earlier, county residents cast 327,755 ballots, or 83.1% of the county's 394,400 active voters on Election Day 2016.
Teller County's percentage turnout this year was higher at 10 a.m. than it was four years earlier, even though the number of votes cast was still 164 fewer than in the 2016 presidential election. The county's voters cast 14,572 mail and in-person ballots since Oct. 9, or 76.3% of the county's 19,095 active voters. In 2016, 14,736 ballots were cast, or 74.8% of the county's 19,712 active voters.
Long lines were reported outside the Fountain Library and drivers in a steady stream of vehicles dropped off ballots at a drop-off station in downtown Colorado Springs for much of the day.